North Platte shared in the cold but got little of the snow from the 2022-23 winter’s latest onslaught this week.

The city and much of west central Nebraska remains under a wind chill advisory through noon CT Friday (11 a.m. MT), according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

The airport’s overnight low, which dipped to 1 below zero Wednesday and 7 below near sunrise Thursday, was expected to bottom out at about 2 below early Friday.

Wind chills could be 15 below by then and fall to 18 below during the day Friday, driven down by south winds of up to 20 mph despite a top air temperature in the mid-20s.

But mild temperatures are on their way back, the weather service said. Saturday’s high will be in the mid-40s – though wind chills could still be around zero – and will range from the upper 30s to upper 40s throughout the next week.

North Platte officially received 0.7 inches of snow Wednesday, lifting seasonal totals to 28.8 inches for the Dec. 1-Feb. 28 “meteorological winter” and 31.4 inches since Nov. 1.

Those totals rank seventh and ninth respectively in city snowfall records dating to 1893 and kept at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

In addition to the December-January-February total, The Telegraph follows snowfall between Nov. 1 and March 31 because North Platte’s heaviest snowfalls mostly have taken place between those dates.

Wednesday’s snow totals were highest in the northern and central Sandhills. Snow-socked Valentine reported 8.3 inches on its northeast edge as of 6:25 a.m. Thursday, with 6.8 inches reported by a weather service spotter 1 mile north of Kilgore and separate reports of 6.5 inches posted from 20 miles both north and south of Mullen.

Another spotter 10 miles northeast of Oshkosh reported 4.5 inches just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Two inches apiece were tallied at Julesburg, Colorado, Imperial and 9 miles northwest of Anselmo.

Lincoln County’s drought status, which had slightly improved last week, remained unchanged in Thursday’s U.S. Drought Monitor map showing conditions as of 6 a.m. CT Tuesday.

The county continues to show 55.25% in “extreme drought,” covering most of its west, central and south. The rest of Lincoln County is in “severe drought,” the middle of five categories.

Nebraska’s percentage of land in the worst “exceptional drought” category slipped from 9.97% to 9.2%, though the combined percentage in the two worst categories remained at just over 40%.