Blaesi recognized for quality childcare

Nebraska Step Up to Quality program honored Angela Blaesi’s Childcare for its commitment to quality childcare and education.

The North Platte early learning childcare provider has been in business since June 1, 2010. Step Up to Quality programs go beyond state licensing requirements to better serve the needs of young children and their families and to prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond, said the organization in a press release.

“When starting in the childcare business, I quickly realized the difference between babysitting and childcare,” Blaesi said. “After doing childcare for a few years, quality childcare was at a whole new level. I started to see that to be a quality in-home childcare provider, I needed to up my game.”

Blaesi said Step Up to Quality helped her be the childcare provider she wanted for the children trusted to her care.

“Achieving the Step 5 rating through Step Up to Quality has been my goal, and I am very proud of this achievement,” Blaesi said.

In North Platte, 10 childcare providers are rated through the program Blaesi’s is the only one that has advanced over a Step 3.

“It took a lot of hard work and determination!” Blaesi said.

“It is crucial that providers and educators across the state have a mutual understanding of what quality looks like in the childcare environment and that they feel supported on their path to quality,” said Lauri Cimino, director of Step Up to Quality. “Programs enrolled in Step Up to Quality have access to coaching and resources that enable any provider — big or small — to take quality to the next level.”