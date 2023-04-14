North Platte shoppers no longer need to travel to Kearney to shop for women’s clothing and accessories at Bling Glamour.

Bling Glamour By Nicole comes to North Platte with its 26th shop and will host its grand opening on April 18.

The shop is located at the Heartland Flats building at District 177.

Nicole Campos, founder/CEO of the stores that are in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and, of course, Nebraska, said she has had North Platte on her radar for a few years.

“When we heard about this new development,” Campos said, “we got super excited. We’ve wanted to be there for a while.”

Sammy McBride, director of operations for Bling said it was an easy decision to open in North Platte.

“Our very first store in Nebraska was in Kearney,” McBride said. “That store is about six years old and we have had customers from the North Platte area for such a long time. It’s really exciting to have a store in North Platte now, especially because we’re heard about North Platte for so long.”

Campos founded Bling in 2008 from the basement of her home in Scotts City, Kansas, selling handbags and purses.

“We then opened the first store within a year in our small town of Scotts City,” Campos said. “After that we opened a second location in Garden City and continued from there. It has been a lot of God and faith.”

When Campos got to store No. 6, she said their story prompted their business theme of “God and Grit.”

“That’s what I usually say,” Campos said. “We lost our distribution center to a fire and then a year later lost our Hays, Kansas, store to a flood.”

She said, like everyone else, the company had to overcome the impact COVID had on retail businesses.

“But we really have relied on our faith to continue to push through and it’s been so worth it,” Campos said. “Our mission is to make women feel better when they leave our store than when they came in and that’s how we’re able to show God’s love.”

She said the staff is reminded about that experience for the customers regularly.

“We talk about that all the time and just having a blast,” Campos said, “enjoying the experience, shopping is fun and shopping together with people you love.”

The shop carries Kendra Scott jewelry, Kancan brand denim, and Risen clothing as well.

“We sell anything that women wear, head to toe, accessories, handbags, Kendra Scott jewelry, clothing, shoes, everything that women love,” Campos said. “People ask what age group shops at our store and we truly buy for all ages. We want to make sure grandma can shop with her granddaughter and mom can shop with her daughter and everybody can find something.”

She said North Platte has already welcomed the business and they see the community support.

“It’s been phenomenal and we haven’t even opened yet,” Campos said.

The store will be open seven days a week and for a peek at the product that will be available, check out the website at blingglamour.com.