Bling Glamour by Nicole most recent addition to District 177 future lineup

Bling Glamour by Nicole, a women’s clothing, shoe and jewelry store, will fill out the ground floor on one side of District 177’s emerging four-story building.

The North Platte shopping center’s Facebook page announced the Kansas-based chain Saturday as the former Platte River Mall’s third new tenant since Rev Development LLC bought it in 2020.

Bling Glamour currently has 21 stores in Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska, according to the chain’s website.

North Platte’s store will be one of three opening soon, including Bling Glamour’s first store in Missouri, the website says.

The chain’s current Nebraska locations are in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Columbus, Norfolk, Fremont and Hastings.

Bling Glamour will join current main-mall tenants Buckle, Famous Footwear and GNC on the south-side ground floor of District 177’s four-story apartment-retail building.

Maurices, also a veteran main-mall tenant, is the only confirmed occupant of the north side’s ground floor. Workers began framing the building’s third floor last week.

In other District 177 news, Rev co-owner Mike Works said Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will front South Dewey Street west and just north of the four-story building.

A single-story, multi-tenant building will rise in front of the four-story building once Nebraskaland Tire & Service moves into a new home on District’s 177’s south end.

Works said Freddy’s home will sit in a new structure just north of that single-story building. One more outbuilding also is planned between Freddy’s and Verizon Wireless.

Verizon and Arby’s will remain in their current buildings, anchoring the former mall’s revamped line of District 177 businesses fronting Dewey.

