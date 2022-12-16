Blizzard finally quits Sandhills; bitter cold in North Platte next week

Incessantly strong winds and even more fresh snow kept the northern Sandhills Friday in the thrall of this week’s blizzard for one more day.

The National Weather Service twice during the day extended the blizzard warning for eastern Cherry and all of Grant, Hooker, Keya Paha and Brown counties that had been in place since early Tuesday. It expired at 6 p.m. CT (5 p.m. MT).

Valentine reported a 61 mph wind gust just before 4 a.m. Friday, while a weather service spotter 4 miles north of Valentine reported 2 inches of fresh snow at 8 a.m. Friday.

The spotter’s location had received 17 inches of snow since the massive coast-to-coast storm moved in Monday.

Wind gusts reached 60 mph at 6:43 a.m. CT on Cactus Hill, 1 mile northwest of Sutherland, and at 12:46 p.m. CT (11:46 a.m.) in Imperial.

A 58-mph gust was recorded at 1:09 p.m. (12:09 p.m. MT) a mile north of Ogallala. Keith, Perkins, Deuel, Garden, Arthur, McPherson, Thomas and Blaine counties were under a winter weather advisory much of Friday.

Top winds between 55 and 70 mph were noted at other Panhandle and Sandhills locations, slowing snowplow progress and closing some highways that had reopened for a time Thursday.

That group included eastbound Interstate 76 from the I-80 split near Big Springs southwest to Sterling, Colorado, according to Nebraska’s and Colorado’s 511 websites. U.S. Highway 138 also was closed from U.S. 30 to the state line.

Gov. Pete Ricketts Friday issued an emergency proclamation for Panhandle and north central Nebraska counties most affected by this week's blizzard. It enables state assistance in opening public roads for health and safety emergencies.

The storm and its aftermath have "threatened to cut off our rural hospital patients, health care workers, and anyone experiencing an emergency in these areas,” Ricketts said in a press release.

A disabled vehicle north of Thedford forced the Nebraska Department of Transportation to again close U.S. Highway 83 between Thedford and Valentine. It had reopened by Friday afternoon, but Nebraska DOT continued to advise against travel there.

Nebraska Highway 97 remained closed from Mullen to Valentine, along with Nebraska 61 from Hyannis to Merriman and U.S. 20 from Valentine to the Wyoming line.

Interstate 80 remained open statewide, but U.S. 30 was still closed Friday afternoon from Ogallala to the Wyoming line, according to Nebraska 511.

U.S. 26 was closed from Ogallala to Bridgeport, as was Nebraska 92 on Lake McConaughy’s north side from Kingsley Dam to Lewellen.

Though North Platte enjoyed partly sunny skies Friday morning, strong northwest winds continued to vex residents. The National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field recorded a 46-mph gust at about 2 p.m.

Northwest winds of up to 35 mph will persist Friday night, with a low around 10 above zero and wind chill values at or just below zero.

Weekend highs should be around freezing both Saturday and Sunday before bitter cold moves in for the week before Christmas, the weather service said.

Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the mid-teens but only around 7 above Thursday.

Lows will be near zero Sunday night and subzero Monday through Thursday nights. Wednesday night will be worst, with an air temperature bottoming out at about 13 below and wind chills equivalent to 28 below.

North Platte could see snow showers Wednesday, the weather service said. Its seven-day forecast called for a slight chance of snow showers and freezing rain next Friday, with a somewhat milder high of 25 going into the start of Christmas weekend.