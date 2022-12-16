Blizzard hangs on in the Sandhills; bitter cold in North Platte next week

A blizzard warning will stay in effect much of Friday for Nebraska’s northern Sandhills as incessantly strong winds and even fresh snow continue for at least one more day.

The National Weather Service has extended its warning until 3 p.m. CT Friday (2 p.m. MT) for eastern Cherry and all of Grant, Hooker, Keya Paha and Brown counties.

Valentine reported a 61 mph wind gust just before 4 a.m. Friday, while a weather service spotter 4 miles north of Valentine reported 2 inches of fresh snow at 8 a.m. Friday.

The spotter’s location has received 17 inches of snow since the massive coast-to-coast storm moved in Monday. Light snow was expected to keep falling in the Valentine area through Friday.

Top winds between 55 and 70 mph were noted at other Panhandle and Sandhills locations, slowing snowplow progress and closing some highways that had reopened for a time Thursday.

That group includes Interstate 76 from the I-80 split near Big Springs southwest to Sterling, Colorado, according to Nebraska’s and Colorado’s 511 websites. U.S. Highway 138 also was closed from U.S. 30 to the state line.

A disabled vehicle north of Thedford forced the Nebraska Department of Transportation to again close U.S. Highway 83 between Thedford and Valentine.

Nebraska Highway 97 remained closed from Mullen to Valentine, along with Nebraska 61 from Hyannis to Merriman and U.S. 20 from Valentine to the Wyoming line.

Interstate 80 remained open statewide, but U.S. 30 was still closed Friday morning from Ogallala to the Wyoming line, according to Nebraska 511.

U.S. 26 was closed from Ogallala to Bridgeport, as was Nebraska 92 on Lake McConaughy’s north side from Kingsley Dam to Lewellen.

Though North Platte was enjoying partly sunny skies Friday morning, strong northwest winds as high as 40 mph continued vexing residents.

Friday’s high should be about 25 degrees with a chance of snow flurries through 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

Northwest winds of up to 35 mph will persist Friday night, with a low around 10 above zero and wind chill values down to about 5 below.

Weekend highs should be around freezing both Saturday before bitter cold moves in for the week before Christmas, the weather service said.

Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the mid-teens but only around 10 above next Friday.

Lows will be zero or lower starting Sunday night, dropping to about 11 below Wednesday night with bitter wind chills equivalent to 28 below.