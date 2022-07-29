Blood found on hubcap in co-defendants vehicle a match for Annika Swanson's DNA

IMPERIAL — Small blood stains on a hubcap found in the trunk of a black Hyundai Elantra matched Annika Swanson's profile, a DNA specialist with the Nebraska State Patrol's crime lab told jurors on Friday afternoon.

The findings of Brandy Porter, a forensic scientist, came on the seventh day of testimony in the Kevin S. German murder trial in Chase County District Court.

German, 26, who graduated from Chase County High School in 2014, is charged with with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping of the 22-year-old Swanson.

Her body was found on Nov. 24, 2019, at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep irrigation drainage pipe beside an earthen dam in a rural area near Imperial.

German is charged with a second count of felony kidnapping for allegedly holding Eve Ambrosek captive for three days.

The Hyundai is registered to the co-defendant in the case, Keonna S. Carter, 24, of Taylorsville, Utah. She and German traveled in it from Fort Collins, Colorado, to the Imperial area and back from Nov. 11-14, 2019.

Porter testified that Swanson's DNA profile also matched two separate hair samples collected by authorities during the investigation, and matching DNA was found on a vegetable oil bottle that was discovered at the bottom of the pipe as well.

A red and white sports container found near the pipe had a partial match to both Carter's and Swanson's DNA. The container had residue of a green substance believed to be windshield washer fluid.

German's attorney Clarence Mock III questioned the differences in testing of the vegetable oil bottle and the red and white container.

Porter, the 24th witness the prosecution has called so far, said she thoroughly swabbed the exterior of the vegetable oil bottle, and she tested from the upper rim of the red and white container to about a quarter-inch below that.

Mock questioned the "decisions made behind the laboratory doors" when it comes to testing.

"You will concede there is a possibility that a DNA profile was created (below the tested area)?" he asked.

He also questioned Foster on her case notes that raised the possibility of conducting latent fingerprint testing on the container. Foster said she passed the suggestion along but was unsure whether the test was ultimately conducted.

Mock responded that perhaps just "another choice" was made within the lab.

Foster was one of six witnesses who testified Friday before Judge Patrick Heng called for a recess for the week about 2:45 p.m. MST. Testimony will continue Monday, starting the third week of the trial.

Chris Tibbets, a Fort Collins police detective, testified Friday morning that Verizon Wireless records show that Swanson's phone was last used to make or receive a call around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12. He said several calls from her father, Monti, and the Chase County Sheriff's Office first went unanswered and eventually went directly to voicemail.

Friday's testimony began with German's attorney Denise Frost continuing her cross-examination of Ambrosek.

Ambrosek had testified Thursday that German and Carter abducted her at gunpoint on the night of Nov. 12 outside the Imperial Manor nursing home. She said they drove her to a location in rural Chase County and assaulted her before taking her back to Russ Mann's trailer, where she said she was held against her will.

Ambrosek said that either German or Carter remained in possession of the gun in the trailer, and that she was not even allowed to go outside under their watch. She testified Thursday that German had presented a choice to her: Either she could repay a debt he felt he was owed by any means necessary, including prostitution, or he would kill her.

Frost listed off individuals who went to Mann's residence after Nov. 12, including Chase County Sgt. Justin Mueller, who stopped there on consecutive days attempting to serve papers on an individual who stayed there. His knocks on the trailer door went unanswered both times.

"That is eight different people right there, right there," Frost said of the group of visitors, "and you didn't say to a single one, 'Help, help. I've been kidnapped.'"

"No," Ambrosek responded.

"There were all kinds of things you wanted to do while out at Russ Mann's, and you got rid of all the other stresses in your life," Frost said. "It was a pretty good setup for you, wasn't it?"

"No it wasn't," Ambrosek responded.

Ambrosek remained in the trailer even after German and Carter left Nebraska early Nov. 14. She left when sheriff's deputies arrived Nov. 21 to request that she and Mann provide voluntary statements at the sheriff's office.

Douglas Warner, a special prosecutor from the state attorney general's office, asked Ambrosek on redirect about her concerns about leaving the trailer even with German and Carter not at the residence.

"I was afraid they were still in the area or there could be harm done (to her family). I was scared," Ambrosek said.