Boy Scouts collect food for the North Platte pantries
The annual Scouting for Food drive brings in goods to help stock the shelves at the local North Platte food pantries. On Saturday, Scouts from the local troops were manning their posts at both Gary’s locations on East Fourth Street and Westfield Shopping Center. Jace Kackmeister, left, and Jacob Carlson, both 6th graders collected food at Gary’s on East Fourth. Carlson and Kackmeister are members of Troop 293 in North Platte. The Scouts will be at both locations throughout the day on Saturday.

