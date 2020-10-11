Boy Scouts host food drive

Jace Kackmeister, left, and Jacob Carlson, both sixth graders, collected food at Gary’s on East Fourth as part of the Scouting for Food effort Saturday. Carlson and Kackmeister are members of Troop 293 in North Platte. The annual Scouting for Food drive brings in goods to help stock the shelves at the local North Platte food pantries. On Saturday, Scouts from the local troops were manning their posts at both Gary’s locations on East Fourth Street and Westfield Shopping Center.