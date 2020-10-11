 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boy Scouts host food drive
0 comments

Boy Scouts host food drive

  • 0
Boy Scouts host food drive
Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Jace Kackmeister, left, and Jacob Carlson, both sixth graders, collected food at Gary’s on East Fourth as part of the Scouting for Food effort Saturday. Carlson and Kackmeister are members of Troop 293 in North Platte. The annual Scouting for Food drive brings in goods to help stock the shelves at the local North Platte food pantries. On Saturday, Scouts from the local troops were manning their posts at both Gary’s locations on East Fourth Street and Westfield Shopping Center.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News