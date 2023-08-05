Brady Days had multiple events on Friday to kickoff the Lincoln County community's annual celebration.
A small costume parade downtown, trick roper Joan Wells and a barbecue cook-off led off festivities, which continued all day Saturday.
The festivities continue Sunday with a worship service at 9 a.m. and brunch at 10 a.m. at the community center. The annual Brad Hueftle Memorial Softball Tournament starts at 10 a.m. in Palmer Park.
