Brady Days doubles as natives’ annual reunion

BRADY — Teenage girls got doused with water before their mud volleyball match. Teenage boys squared off in 3-on-3 basketball on the courts just beyond.

And the grownups lined up their lawn chairs under a nearby row of trees in Palmer Park, recalling Saturday how often Brady Days has brought them together for just such a scene.

“I was born and raised in Brady, so it’s just something you do every year,” said Rebecca Stearns, Brady High School volleyball coach and organizer of the festival’s mud volleyball fundraiser.

Brady Days 2022 kicked off its three-day weekend Friday afternoon. Saturday was the festival’s big day, with a morning parade, car shows, 5-kilometer runs and the volleyball and basketball tournaments among the activities.

Sunday’s final day starts with a joint 9 a.m. worship service and brunch in the Brady Community Center. The Brad Hueftle Memorial Softball Tourney starts at 10 a.m. in Palmer Park, followed by a 1 p.m. cornhole contest at the Hitchin’ Post Saloon.

Stearns and three women sitting by her reflected on how Brady Days had centered their lives on Lincoln County’s easternmost town.

“I’m here because my husband grew up here, but this is one of the first things we did as a couple,” said Angela Johnson, who proudly declares herself the husband of “Brady Johnson from Brady.”

A Cozad native herself, Angela attended her first Brady Days with Brady in 2009. This weekend’s festival is their 14th together.

How many Brady Days did it take for them to get married? “One,” said Angela, who married Brady — the man and the town — later in 2009. They have two children.

Stearns has nearly tripled Angela’s festival count. “I think I’ve missed one or two because of a wedding or something like that,” she said. “Otherwise, it’s 40 years.”

Lisa Roe, co-owner of Lazy RW Distillery with husband Todd Roe, came from Doniphan to marry her own Brady native. The couple has four children from ages 12 to 27.

“When I was growing up, we had fall festivals in Doniphan, but it’s not nearly as big a deal as this is here,” Lisa said.

“From Friday to 6 o’clock tomorrow, there’s activities going on. And it’s so family-oriented.”

Brady Days lost steam as a festival a while back but has come back strong the past 10 years, said 3-on-3 basketball tourney founder Sarah Burke.

“I retired last year” from running that, she said. “Now that I have another little one (Theron, 5), I wanted to do more of the activities with him.”

Burke, also mother to 22-year-old Hunter and 19-year-old Tubby, said she’s attended 43 Brady Days beginning with her childhood on a farm south of town.

“My dad had a ’64½ Mustang convertible,” Burke said. Even after they moved to Gothenburg for a few years, “we came back every year for the parade so he could drive the mayor in the parade.”

That’s how it goes for many Brady natives. “I think for a lot of people raised here, they get to meet people they haven’t seen every year,” Roe said.

“It’s a reunion every year,” Johnson added.