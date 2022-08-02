Brady Days to ‘Glow in the Flow’

The annual Brady Days celebration opens on Friday with a String Beans Concert and Family Movie Night headlining the busy day.

The kids and pets parade and dodgeball tournament will begin at 5:30 and 6 p.m., respectively. There will be an ice cream social throughout the evening with the popular String Beans performing at 7 p.m.

There will be glow face painting and tattoos offered as well as popcorn for the movie, “The Bad Guys.”

On Saturday, the day starts off early with the junior breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by the Brady 5K run and Kids Mile at 7:30 a.m. The race will start and end at Brady School, 112 E. Popleton Ave.

At 9 a.m., the Show-N-Shine car show will open on Market Street and the 3-on-3 basketball tournament registration will take place at Palmer Park at 9:30 a.m. The basketball tournament will begin after the parade at 11 a.m.

The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at 120 W. State St. and wind its way through town. There will be numerous vendors on Commercial Street including Booneez Iceez, Sambo’s Pizza and Rae Rae’s Kettle Corn.

Volleyball teams are invited to register for a tournament that begins at 11:30 a.m. at Palmer Park. Water fights at the Fire Hall will give folks a way to cool off on what looks to be another hot day. The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a high of 94 at its office near North Platte.

Other games and activities include a Dino dig, scavenger hunt, horseshoes, turtle races, Power Wheels derby and human tractor pull at 7 p.m.

Hypnotist Rick Bultez will have shows at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Community Center, 121 N. Main St.

Sunday begins with worship at the Community Center hosted by area churches. A brunch at 10 a.m. will follow, hosted by the Methodist Church.

The Brad Hueftle Memorial Softball Tourney will begin at 10 a.m. at Palmer Park and a cornhole contest will take place at the Hitchin’ Post, 110 S. Main St., at 1 p.m. to close out the weekend.