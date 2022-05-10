Brett Bradley caps his 26-year run as North Platte High School band director

A performance of "The Nine," depicting the 1956 integration of Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas, capped North Platte High School band director Brett Bradley’s last concert with the Bulldog varsity band after a record 26 years as director.
The song ended Monday night’s annual Spectrum in Sound spring concert by the NPHS music department.
Some recent NPHS band alumni joined the 2021-22 band for the number. Cozad High School band director Mark Messner, an Ogallala native, will take over next fall as only the eighth director of the current NPHS band program since its 1919 founding.
