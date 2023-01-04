Brewer, Erdman win committee leadership nods as Unicameral opens 2023

Western Nebraska’s two senior state senators each won committee chairmanships as the 108th Legislature began its two-year run Wednesday.

District 43 Sen. Tom Brewer, a retired U.S. Army colonel from Gordon, was unopposed for a third and last term as chairman of the Unicameral’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

His District 47 counterpart, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, had to work a little harder but won his first chairmanship as leader of the Rules Committee.

Erdman, a farmer and former Morrill County commissioner, defeated Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh on a 33-15 vote in what might be the last time the Legislature elects its leaders by secret ballot.

Like his four fellow western senators and an apparent majority of the 49 lawmakers, Erdman has pledged to support changing the body’s permanent rules to require future on-the-record votes for speaker and committee chairs.

Any move in that direction — which some have warned could undermine the Unicameral’s 86-year tradition of official nonpartisanship — was put off when senators adopted the Legislature’s 2021-22 rules as their temporary rules through Jan. 20.

Registered Republicans account for 32 of the Legislature’s 49 members, one shy of the two-thirds majority needed to break filibusters. The other 17 senators are registered Democrats.

Brewer and Erdman began their final two years before they’re term-limited by watching Chief Justice Mike Heavican swear in 26 newly elected, re-elected and appointed senators in the George W. Norris Legislative Chamber in Lincoln’s State Capitol.

They included newly elected freshmen Sens. Brian Hardin of Gering (District 48) and Teresa Ibach of Sumner (District 44), as well as District 42 Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, who won his first full four-year term Nov. 8.

Senators will begin introducing bills or constitutional amendments Thursday, a process that will last through the “long” 90-day 2023 session’s 10th day Jan. 18.

Lawmakers’ standing and special committee assignments also are expected to be finalized on Day 2. Jacobson and Erdman are 3rd Congressional District members of the 12-member Committee on Committees, which makes those assignments with confirmation by the full Legislature.

Senators eschewed overtly partisan challenges in choosing their leaders, electing all but three of the 18 chosen Wednesday by acclamation after they drew no official opponents.

They included new Speaker John Arch of LaVista, who succeeds Attorney General-elect Mike Hilgers, and three Democrats named committee chairs.

District 13 Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, six-year chairman of the Urban Affairs Committee, was promoted to lead the Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Terrell McKinney, who now holds longtime Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers’ old District 11 seat, took Wayne’s place atop Urban Affairs. Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha was named Retirement Systems Committee chairman.

Senators usually nominate themselves to be speaker or a committee chair. Brewer kept his personal nomination speech relatively brief, noting his 37-year Army career and two years working with wounded veterans before winning the District 43 seat in 2016.

He has spent his entire time in office on the Government Committee, serving as its vice chairman for two years before winning the chairmanship in 2019.

“It’s not one of the committees that necessarily is very easy,” Brewer told senators. “This year will be no different (of a year) with voter ID,” the initiative petition voters approved Nov. 8.

“But we owe it to the people of Nebraska as the ‘second house’ to hear their voice, even if it means long, long days.”

Erdman, who hopes to retain his seat on the budget-writing Appropriations Committee, is a past vice chairman of the Rules Committee. The panel is part-time but is most active when changes to permanent rules are proposed before and early in the first of each two-year Legislature’s regular annual sessions.

He promised to send out senators’ proposed rules changes well in advance so Rules Committee members have time to digest and respond to them before they’re considered for adoption by the full Legislature.

He noted the Jan. 20 expiration date of the temporary rules adopted Wednesday while also recalling the protracted rules fight in his first year that consumed much of the Legislature’s floor time for the first one-third of that 90-day session.

“I hope it doesn’t become like it did in 2017 when it took us 28 days” to adopt permanent rules, Erdman said. “I know it won’t, because I know we can figure out how to do this efficiently and quickly.”

Cavanaugh, brother of Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh and son of the late U.S. Rep. John Cavanaugh, reminded senators that all of them must live with the rules they adopt.

“This is an extremely important job that requires fairness,” he said. “It requires objectivity. And it requires a commitment to the integrity of the body and the rules, irrespective of your desired outcome.”

The Erdman-Cavanaugh Rules Committee contest was the last of Wednesday’s three multicandidate races for committee chairs.

Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, whose District 38 includes McCook, unseated previous Education Committee Chairwoman Lynne Walz of Fremont on a 32-17 vote. Walz had won the job in 2021 in a narrow 25-23 second-ballot victory over then two-term Chairman Mike Groene of North Platte, Jacobson’s District 42 predecessor.

Three senators vied to lead the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, with a fourth — Bennington Sen. Wendy DeBoer — declining to join the fray after Machaela Cavanaugh nominated her from the floor in an unusual Unicameral move.

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, likewise nominated from the floor by Kearney Sen. John Lowe, won 29 first-ballot votes to prevail over Sens. Tom Brandt of Plymouth (10 votes) and Mike Moser of Columbus (8 votes).