Bridges in Dawson, Hitchcock counties to get state replacement aid

LINCOLN — State funds will help to rehabilitate bridges in Dawson and Hitchcock counties as part of the latest round of state County Bridge Match Program awards.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation Friday announced the approval of 30 bridge projects in 18 counties.

Dawson County bridges 3½ miles south of Darr and 3½ miles east and 5 miles north of Overton will be replaced by concrete box culverts. The latter bridge crosses Elm Creek.

A Hitchcock County bridge over Driftwood Creek, 7.3 miles southeast of Trenton, will be replaced by a steel girder bridge, NDOT said in a press release.

The match program, approved by the Legislature in 2016, provides 55% of eligible county bridge construction costs up to $250,000 per project. The selected counties pay for the other 45%.

Bridges chosen for aid in the match program’s seventh round will receive a total of $5 million out of a combined construction cost of $11.5 million, the state DOT said.