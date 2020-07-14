BROKEN BOW — A 44-year-old Broken Bow man, accused of shooting and killing his stepmother on Saturday, was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Custer County court on Monday.
Trenton R. Esch was expected to be arraigned after he was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team following a brief standoff in Broken Bow.
According to a state patrol media release, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting that occurred on 80451 Round Valley Road, north of Broken Bow.
The victim, Crystal Esch, 62, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Esch was believed to have fled to his residence at 208 South N St. in Broken Bow and the SWAT team responded to the scene.
At approximately, 9:40 p.m., Esch exited the residence voluntarily and was taken into custody without further incident, according to the release.
A search of court records shows Esch was sentenced to 90 days in jail on Dec. 10 after he pleaded no contest in Custer County court to the violation of a protection order placed by the victim .
Esch was charged with the violation of the order on both July 28, 2019, and Aug. 17, 2019.
