Bruns, Fourtner, Jacobson engage in Farm Bureau District 42 candidate forum

It wasn’t until the closing statements at Saturday evening’s Nebraska Farm Bureau forum that the three candidates for the Legislature’s District 42 seat succeeded in distinguishing themselves.

Appointed state Sen. Mike Jacobson, first-term Lincoln County Board Chairman Chris Bruns and Brenda Fourtner of Maxwell took relatively similar conservative positions for most of the 90-minute forum.

But as they wrapped up their cases, Bruns and Jacobson emphasized their strong support for North Platte’s major economic projects while Fourtner decried the city’s economic growth and its impact.

“I don’t talk about results. I’m showing you the results,” Jacobson said, citing both his brief Unicameral record and 27 years of work in North Platte economic development.

“The biggest difference is I’ve been there. I’ve done that. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Bruns touted his promotion of the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant and the planned industrial “rail park” near Hershey while promising to preserve people’s rights and natural resources and “unleash our economic development potential.”

His “record of proven results” extends back to his U.S. Marine Corps service, he said. “I’m tired of being told, ‘Chris, it’s not your time, sit on the bench. Wait your turn.’ My response to that is ‘You don’t know my kind.’”

Fourtner, who opened the forum by saying she tells people “the harsh and brutal truth,” closed it by denouncing North Platte’s uses of tax increment financing and warning that economic growth will change the city.

“If you want lower taxes, bringing in all these businesses and giving them TIF money is not going to lower your taxes,” she said. “I didn’t want to see North Platte have this huge boom, so I removed myself from North Platte. I now live in Maxwell.”

Projects like the beef plant are “going to bring in a lot of people,” she added. “And not a lot of them are going to be our kind with the same upbringing.”

North Platte Bulletin Editor George Lauby moderated the forum, sponsored the statewide Farm Bureau and its member chapters through the expanded District 42’s six counties.

One of Saturday’s three participants will be eliminated in the May 10 primary election by voters in Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Hooker, Thomas and most of Perkins counties. The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

Bruns and Fourtner declared their candidacy last summer for the district’s next four-year term starting in January 2023. So had Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea, who withdrew after Jacobson’s appointment.

Two-term Sen. Mike Groene, who was otherwise term-limited, resigned Feb. 21. Gov. Pete Ricketts named Jacobson two days later to finish the rest of Groene’s term.

Saturday night’s participants fielded a mixture of questions formulated by Farm Bureau and submitted by some of the 50 people at the McKinley Education Center.

Each candidate gave 2-minute opening statements and 3-minute closing statements. They had 2 minutes each to answer questions, except during a 10-minute “lightning round” when they were asked to give answers no longer than 1 minute.

Fourtner, Jacobson and Bruns differed somewhat in tone but otherwise agreed on subjects such as banning abortion, reviving the 1894 Perkins County Canal, opposing criminal sentencing reforms and limiting senators’ ability to filibuster bills to death.

The trio differed most sharply from each other on a pending Unicameral bill that would require feasibility and socioeconomic studies before approving horse track-casino combinations west of Grand Island.

Passage of Legislative Bill 876 would delay proposed new horse tracks and casinos in North Platte, Ogallala, Gering and Kimball. The bill faces two more rounds of floor consideration.

“Frankly, it doesn’t matter what my thoughts are on it,” Bruns said, referring to voters’ 2020 decision to legalize so-called “racinos.”

“The people voted for it, and it’s incumbent upon our elected officials to ensure that the people’s will is carried out. So I find it troubling that the Legislature has slowed down the process.”

Fourtner took the opposite view, saying an aunt living near an Iowa track “talks about the illegals that are there (and) the gambling outside of the racetrack that goes on where people get hurt. ... People get killed.”

“I think we are asking for a world of hurt” if North Platte’s racino is built, she said. “It would be nice if we could say, ‘Oh, it’s going to help lower our taxes.’ That’s what they said about Powerball, too, and it hasn’t lowered our taxes.”

Jacobson said he voted against the 2020 racino initiatives but added that western Nebraskans will travel in any case to casinos in eastern Nebraska and neighboring states.

Senators grappled with “what the limitations are going to be,” said Jacobson, who voted “yes” as LB 876 won 34-0 first-round approval Tuesday.

“My concern is I don’t want to see us give up any of the economic benefit and keep all of the (social) problems here.”

The District 42 candidates also differed during the “lightning round” on whether to legalize medical marijuana, though all three said they oppose legalizing all marijuana use as Colorado has done.

“There’s no such thing as ‘medical marijuana,’ for starters. It doesn’t exist,” Jacobson said. “It’s marijuana. Marijuana is a gateway drug. I think it’s a bad idea. We’ve seen what’s happened in Colorado.”

“I’m a fan of medical THC in the form of a pill or an inhaler,” Bruns said. But legalizing medical marijuana “is down that path to recreational marijuana.”

Fourtner supported legalizing marijuana for medical uses, calling it an alternative to “Big Pharma.”

“The things that medications do to your body are terrible, very terrible to your bodies,” she said. “And if a natural herb can give you some relief, then maybe it’ll cut down on the fentanyl coming across the borders.”

The trio each said they oppose mask and vaccine mandates, with Fourtner saying she believes she’s the only candidate who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“You should have personal autonomy, no matter what,” she said. “It’s your body and your choice.”

