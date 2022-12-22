Brutally cold promises kept Wednesday, Thursday; Day 3 on tap Friday

A third day of miserably low wind chills is expected throughout western Nebraska Friday before Santa delivers a thaw for Christmas.
As expected, the region experienced life-threatening wind chills Wednesday night and early Thursday on the fringe of the broad Alberta clipper-driven storm system invading the Midwest. A repeat performance was scheduled for Thursday night and early Friday.
North Platte and west central Nebraska remain under a wind chill warning through noon CT Saturday (11 a.m. MT), the National Weather Service said.
An accompanying winter weather advisory was set to expire at 6 a.m. CT Friday (5 a.m. MT).
The weather service’s Lee Bird Field office recorded a wind chill equivalent of 44 below zero just before 8 a.m. CT Thursday. The overnight air-temperature low of 16 below occurred at 8:10 a.m.
Wind chills near or below minus 40 were common throughout west central Nebraska as the persistent northwest winds generating them also shut down Sandhills highways for the second time in a week.
Weather service spotters turned in minus 51 wind chill reports 1 mile south of Valentine, 13 miles west-northwest of Merritt Reservoir, 5 miles east-northeast of Whitman, 2 miles north-northwest of Broken Bow and 9 miles south of Arthur.
Many areas received small amounts of new snow, including 2.5 inches 9 miles northwest of Anselmo, 2.1 inches at Hayes Center and 2 inches at Imperial and 11 miles east-northeast of Tryon. North Platte had 0.6 inches of snow Wednesday.
But even relatively puny amounts of new snow were enough to occasionally wipe out or greatly reduce visibility when coupled with the high winds.
The weather service said a law enforcement officer at Benkelman reported blizzard conditions at about 8:35 a.m. MT Wednesday, with visibility down to 100 feet.
Interstate 80 and other west central Nebraska highways were open Thursday evening as far north as Nebraska Highway 2 across the central Sandhills east of Alliance.
It was a different story north of Nebraska 2, as U.S. 20 and north-south highways closed for several days by last week’s Panhandle and Sandhills blizzard were blown shut again.
U.S. 20 was closed from Valentine west to the Wyoming state line, along with U.S. 83 from Thedford through Valentine to the South Dakota line, according to the Nebraska 511 website.
Also shut down were Nebraska 97 from Valentine to Merritt Dam and Nebraska 61 from Hyannis through Merriman to South Dakota. North-south Panhandle highways north of U.S. 26 were mostly closed as well.
The Nebraska State Patrol reported on its Facebook page that state troopers had made more than 350 motorist assists statewide by midafternoon Thursday.
Below-zero air temperatures and brutal wind chills had spread statewide with the Midwest storm, dubbed Winter Storm Elliott by the weather service.
The patrol reminded motorists to stay in their vehicle and call its Highway Helpline (*55) for help. Those considering travel should consult 511.nebraska.gov and plows.nebraska.gov.
Overnight wind chills in west central Nebraska were expected to again reach dangerous levels Thursday. Weather service forecasts ranged from minus 40 at Curtis and North Platte to minus 47 at Mullen and Valentine.
Air temperatures at the North Platte airport topped out at 2 below about 3 p.m. Thursday. They’re expected to dip to minus 15 by dawn Friday, with steady northwest winds at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.
They’ll stay at or near those speeds Friday, when the air temperature at Lee Bird Field should reach about 5 above with sunny but cold skies.
The weather service expects a low of minus 11 as Christmas Eve begins, though winds will calm somewhat with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday should see a high in the mid-teens and mostly calm winds, though they’ll still be enough to produce wind chills of minus 9.
Then comes the holiday warmup: High temperatures should be around 40 Christmas Day, near 40 Monday and in the upper 40s Tuesday through Thursday.