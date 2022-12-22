Brutally cold promises kept Wednesday, Thursday; Day 3 on tap Friday

Drought update

Last week's blizzard in much of western Nebraska didn't change Lincoln County's drought status but brought the first improvement in weeks in areas with greater snowfall.

Thursday's latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, showing conditions as of 6 a.m. CT Tuesday, continued to show 56% of Lincoln County in the worst category of "exceptional drought." A combined 96.6% was in either that category or "severe drought."

Nebraska's statewide percentages, however, fell from 17.4% to 17.2% in "exceptional drought" and from 58.4% to 56.7% in the two worst categories, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Most of the improvement came in Deuel County, which has formed the west edge of the "exceptional drought" arc that has covered all or parts of nine southwest counties. Deuel County's land percentage in the worst drought category shrunk from 51.3% to 16.5%.

— Todd von Kampen