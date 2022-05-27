 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bucking Battle & Bash continues today at D&N Event Center

Bucking Battle & Bash continues today at D&N Event Center

Theo Williams loses his perch as Black Mamba tosses him to the ground on Friday at the Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center. The cowboys and bulls brought out the spectators as the bullriders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

The cowboys and bulls brought out the spectators as the bull riders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday.

Bucking Battle & Bash continues today at D&N Event Center

The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bull riding.

