Bucking Battle & Bash continues today at D&N Event Center

The cowboys and bulls brought out the spectators as the bull riders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday.
1 of 7
5-29 Bucking Battle 7.jpg
Parker Johnston tries to hang on but Courtesy Call gets the best of him in Session 1 at the Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.
Riley Shippy tries to hold on as Wooden Nickels kicks up the dust coming out of the chute. The Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center brought out the spectators as bullriders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.
Koltin Hevalow tries to get away from Hypnotize while a bullfighter distracts the bull following an unsuccessful ride in the first session on Friday night at the Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center. The cowboys and bulls brought out the spectators as the bullriders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.
Leroy Miller looks for a soft place to land as Lockdown kicks the bullrider off his back on Friday at the Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center. The cowboys and bulls brought out the spectators as the bullriders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.
Kaden Loup just missed a scoring ride as Little Bit dumped him right before the buzzer sounded. The Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center brought out the spectators as bullriders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.
Theo Williams hangs on to Black Mamba as the bull bursts out of the shute in a cloud of dust on Friday at the Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center. The cowboys and bulls brought out the spectators as the bullriders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.
Theo Williams loses his perch as Black Mamba tosses him to the ground on Friday at the Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center. The cowboys and bulls brought out the spectators as the bullriders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.
Bucking Battle & Bash continues today at D&N Event Center
1 of 7
5-29 Bucking Battle 7.jpg
Parker Johnston tries to hang on but Courtesy Call gets the best of him in Session 1 at the Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.
Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph
5-29 Bucking Battle 6.jpg
Riley Shippy tries to hold on as Wooden Nickels kicks up the dust coming out of the chute. The Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center brought out the spectators as bullriders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.
Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph
5-29 Bucking Battle 5.jpg
Koltin Hevalow tries to get away from Hypnotize while a bullfighter distracts the bull following an unsuccessful ride in the first session on Friday night at the Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center. The cowboys and bulls brought out the spectators as the bullriders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.
Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph
5-29 Bucking Battle 4.jpg
Leroy Miller looks for a soft place to land as Lockdown kicks the bullrider off his back on Friday at the Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center. The cowboys and bulls brought out the spectators as the bullriders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.
Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph
5-29 Bucking Battle 3.jpg
Kaden Loup just missed a scoring ride as Little Bit dumped him right before the buzzer sounded. The Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center brought out the spectators as bullriders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.
Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph
5-29 Bucking Battle 2.jpg
Theo Williams hangs on to Black Mamba as the bull bursts out of the shute in a cloud of dust on Friday at the Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center. The cowboys and bulls brought out the spectators as the bullriders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.
Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph
5-29 Bucking Battle 1.jpg
Theo Williams loses his perch as Black Mamba tosses him to the ground on Friday at the Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center. The cowboys and bulls brought out the spectators as the bullriders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.
Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph
The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bull riding.
Fremont Superintendent Mark Shepard posted a statement saying Madison Everitt "suffered a catastrophic brain injury" and will not recover. “This is a tragic loss for FHS, the school district and our community."
Police have identified two men killed in a triple shooting in Lincoln over the weekend. Police say in a news release that 42-year-old Patricio Urias and 26-year-old Zachariah Palomo died in the Sunday morning shooting inside a home near 30th and P streets. Officers found the men fatally wounded in the home after someone called 911 to report he had been shot. The men died at the scene. Police say a short time later, a 19-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting showed up at a Lincoln hospital. No arrests have been reported or suspects named. Police are asking the public for any information on the shooting.
Theo Williams loses his perch as Black Mamba tosses him to the ground on Friday at the Bucking Battle & Bash at the D&N Event Center. The cowboys and bulls brought out the spectators as the bullriders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7 p.m. for night 2 of the bullriding.