The Mardi Gras theme brought supporters of Nebraskaland Days out to the Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash at the D&N Event Center on Saturday.

The show included a live auction, a silent auction, lots of food and beverages as well as a dance featuring the band Innocence. David Fudge, Nebraskaland Days executive director, said the event raises money for facility improvements at the Wild West Arena.

“This is one of those nights that sets the table for a successful celebration,” Fudge said. “We’ve made a lot of improvements over the years.”

Funds have paid for concrete work, drainage and other improvements that “make it a better place for people to come visit,” Fudge said.

There were 11 sponsor booths offering beverages and other party favors to the participants. The silent auction included a boat, tools and artwork and the crowd wandered by the tables pondering a bid on items they found to their liking.

“This is an important event to us,” Fudge said. “It’ll raise anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000 and we’ll put it all back into the facility.”