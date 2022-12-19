Bulldogs speech team earns 20 medals at Cozad Invitational

The North Platte High School Speech team started off the 2022-23 season with a bang this past weekend.

The Bulldogs sent 38 students to the Cozad Holiday Tournament where the team came away with four tournament champions and 20 medalists. Jenna Hood, Hunter Hothan and the oral interpretation of drama extemporaneous team captured titles in four disciplines.

Coach Scott King, who was the interim coach, has been promoted to the permanent position this year. He said the speech team has the theme of “Starting a New Tradition” and in response, the students placed someone in every event in which they competed.

“I am incredibly proud of how this team has transitioned from participating in the state one-act last week to this week's speech tournament,” King said. “There is a lot of energy and passion on the team right now with many who are hungry for success this year.”

King said the team has grown from 20 at the start of 2021 to over 60 this year.

“I hope that passion continues to spread throughout all the new competitors,” King said. “I look forward to the great things this group will do to build on our successes last year.”

One of the new traditions this year is the awarding of a "game ball" for an outstanding performance, King said. Called the ‘Bulldog Award,’ two students received the award after the Cozad tournament:

Hood, senior and captain, for taking first place in three different events — informative, entertainment and OID; and Hothan, senior, extemporaneous captain, for helping to organize and lead the extemp team at the tournament.

“Four of our extempers, including Hothan, made the top six at the tournament,” King said, “and Jenna (Hood) took first place on eight out of nine ballots on the day.”

The next competition for the Bulldogs will be at Lexington following winter break. The school will host three tournaments on Jan. 16, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25, 2023.

Results:

Tournament Champions: Jenna Hood, first in informative and entertainment; Cyrus Fraizer, first in humorous; Hood, Joseph Roeder, Paxton Robertson and Reyna Wiezorek, first in OID.

Extemp: Sawyer Magnuson second, Hunter Hothan third, Quade Lowe fourth, David Grandel fifth.

Serious: Roeder fourth, Tuesday Allen fifth, Xaivria Lemmer sixth.

Poetry: Lauren Engler fourth.

Humorous: Phinehas Wiezorek fifth.

Duet: Wiezorek and Wiezorek fourth, Roeder and Levi Luenenborg sixth

Persuasive: Haylee Nolda third, Annabel Hirche fourth.

Program of oral interpretation: Meara Roberts sixth th.

OID: Frazier, Pluto Axthelm, Lyndsay James, Phinehas Weizorek fourth, Roberts, Lemmer, Engler, Braxtton Songster, Celia Labbe sixth.