The fifth Annual Halls Electric Bucking Battle and Bash is going on for two days at Pals Brewing Company in North Platte.

Continuing Saturday night, bull riders from all over began the competition Friday to see who can ride these half-ton beasts for longer than eight seconds. Competitors are judged based on how rough that ride was.

Attendees drank beer and watched as these cowboys flew through the air and avoided the bull’s horns. The first half of the show took place on Friday, and gates open again on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Bull rider Charles Hayes of South Fork, Colorado, rode Bar 90, Mark Ward’s L4 livestock. Unfortunately he didn’t last long enough to score for the day.

“I thought I had him right out of there; first jump felt good and then, you know second, third jump I’m on my neck,” he said. “(It’s) just something you got to keep going back in to.”

On Jan. 9, at the PBR in Denver, he broke his C3 vertebrae.

“Things are starting to feel better already.”

He said he likes rodeo because it’s a family.

“We talk crap to each other, and at the end of the day we always have the best interest for who’s standing next to us, who’s sitting next to us,” he said. “And, you know we just want all the cowboys to succeed too so it’s a really good group of people and a good community to get behind for sure.”

Other activities included bull fighting, mutton busting and a goat roping event for the after party.

For Saturday, the Drew Phillips Band will perform after the show.