Bystanders restrain man accused of fleeing police, attempting carjacking

Bystanders Thursday restrained a man who attempted a carjacking after fleeing police in another vehicle, according to a North Platte police spokesman.

North Platte police officers spotted a man with known warrants out for his arrest at 3:50 p.m. Thursday

David Nuno, 25, was seen in the parking lot of the Kwik Stop at B and Jeffers streets, Investigator John Deal said in an email. As the officer approached in a police vehicle, Nuno entered a 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan that had two passengers and drove away from the parking lot, Deal said.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it accelerated away. As a pursuit began, the Oldsmobile ran the stop sign at C and Jeffers eastbound and collided with a 2021 Ford Expedition that was traveling south on Jeffers. No injuries were reported.

After the collision, Nuno and two other occupants from the Oldsmobile ran away. An officer spotted one of the others near D and Bailey and arrested him. The other passenger, a woman, also was arrested.

After Nuno ran from the disabled Oldsmobile, he attempted to enter and steal a nearby occupied motor vehicle. While doing so, he attracted attention from several people nearby.

“These brave citizens intervened and were able to restrain David in a parking lot of a business in the 300 block of South Jeffers,” Deal wrote. “The citizens restrained David long enough for officers to arrive and take him into custody.”

While being restrained, Nuno bit one person's arm, causing injury.

The Oldsmobile was searched and inside officers found prescription pills (a controlled substance) that nobody in the car owned along with multiple knives and a handgun with a defaced serial number.

Nuno, a convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, resisting arrest, DUI, third-degree assault, possession of a firearm and deadly weapon (knives) by a prohibited person, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheridan Stark, 25, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of a firearm and deadly weapon (knives) by a prohibited person as he was also a convicted felon.

Toni Hopkins, 30, also a convicted felon, was arrested on suspicions of the same weapon offenses and possession of a controlled substance.