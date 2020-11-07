California enthusiast shares his love of cornhole at North Platte major event

His introduction to cornhole came in the backyard of some neighbors who were from Iowa. “They had these cheap, cheap boards and they were just killing me 21-0 (each game),” Howell said. “I’m that kind of personality of that if you get beat so badly, you never lay down. It doesn’t matter how hard you hit me, I’m always going to stand up and move toward some type of victory or some sort of satisfaction.”

Howell was among the roughly 80 competitors in singles and doubles matches throughout the weekend. There were individuals from 14 different states who traveled to North Platte for the major tournament.

“(People) want to play and they want to experience different locations,” said Samantha Geisler, the sports and events marketing specialist with the North Platte Sports. “We have people who are flying into our town to play cornhole and that just shows that people are willing to travel (anywhere) to get a chance to play.”

The North Platte tournament is one of about 30 majors that the ACO holds across the country each year, according to Frank Geers, the organization’s president and founder.

The season stretches from September through May and each event allows ACO members to earn points to qualify for the world championships in the last week of July.