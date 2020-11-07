California enthusiast shares his love of cornhole at North Platte major event

Emblazoned on William Howell’s right forearm is the oval logo for the American Cornhole Organization — the white silhouette of a player throwing a bag surrounded by a blue and red backdrop.
“I’m ACO lifetime member No. 2,” the Hemet, California, resident said. “Teresa Gregory beat me by about two weeks.”
The ink shows his commitment to the organization and Howell is not only a player but also the ACO’s West Coast Commissioner and also a broadcaster for cornhole matches.
He estimates he attends more than 80 cornhole events a year in some capacity and he was on hand for the two-day Great North Conference major tournament that wrapped up Saturday at the Ramada by Wyndham/Sandhills Convention Center.
Howell is known as ‘Boom’ for his celebratory outburst after a good shot in a competition. He picked up the game about four years ago in the recovery from a bad motorcycle crash. A former football player and wrestler, Howell said he has broken more than 60 bones over the years and found it was an activity that was easier on his body but met his level of competition.
“It’s hard for me to play golf,” Howell said. “With cornhole, its something to play while maybe enjoying some icy, cold beverages and just having fun with people. There’s just that feel-good attitude and family environment.”
His introduction to cornhole came in the backyard of some neighbors who were from Iowa. “They had these cheap, cheap boards and they were just killing me 21-0 (each game),” Howell said. “I’m that kind of personality of that if you get beat so badly, you never lay down. It doesn’t matter how hard you hit me, I’m always going to stand up and move toward some type of victory or some sort of satisfaction.”
Howell was among the roughly 80 competitors in singles and doubles matches throughout the weekend. There were individuals from 14 different states who traveled to North Platte for the major tournament.
“(People) want to play and they want to experience different locations,” said Samantha Geisler, the sports and events marketing specialist with the North Platte Sports. “We have people who are flying into our town to play cornhole and that just shows that people are willing to travel (anywhere) to get a chance to play.”
The North Platte tournament is one of about 30 majors that the ACO holds across the country each year, according to Frank Geers, the organization’s president and founder.
The season stretches from September through May and each event allows ACO members to earn points to qualify for the world championships in the last week of July.
“(People) are very competitive here but they also just enjoy the experience.
“It’s a tailgating experience. People are here for the food, drinks and music (during the event) and also the competition,” Geers said.
The event did have social distancing measures in place as the total entrants were limited. Hand sanitizer was available and masks were also encouraged to be worn during the event.
“We’re trying to do the best that we can to practice social distancing,” Geers said. “The good thing about cornhole is that is pretty much is a social-distancing event. You are standing 27 feet apart from one another for the most part. However it is a tailgating event and people like to congregate.”
Friday’s results:
Seniors doubles
1. Ruben Martinez/Lonnie Williams (SD); 2. Frank Huser/Wayne Rau (WI); 3. Brett Engelson/ Rodney Mass (SD); 4. Delvan Worley/Lynn Worley (CO)
Women’s doubles
1. Maggie Geiger (WI)/Suzy Parks (MN); 2. Whittney Martinez/Lisa Seeley (CO); 3. Ashley Bannister/ Kate Variano (CO); 4. Janice Armstrong/Linzy Wolman (CO)
Women’s singles
1. Maggie Geiger (WI); 2. Suzy Parks (MN); 3. Whittney Martinez (CO); 4. Lisa Seeley (CO).
Seniors singles
1. Wayne Rau (WI); 2. Ruben Martinez (SD); 3. Dan Deisher (IL); 4. Lonnie Williams (SD).
Coed
1. Maggie Geiger/Wayne Rau (WI); 2. Eric Kunze/Whittney Martinez (CO); 3. Julie Christenson/Leslie Dupuy (SD); 4. Kathy Harrison/Steve Smith (IN).
