 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
California man arrested after I-80 traffic stop yields 262 pounds of marijuana
0 comments

California man arrested after I-80 traffic stop yields 262 pounds of marijuana

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
California man arrested after I-80 traffic stop yields 262 pounds of marijuana

Approximately 262 pounds of marijuana seized during a Wednesday Interstate 80 traffic stop near Lexington is shown at the Nebraska State Patrol's Troop D headquarters in North Platte.

 Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 262 pounds of marijuana during a Wednesday traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Dawson County.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said a trooper stopped an eastbound Ford Transit van after seeing it driving on the shoulder about one mile east of Lexington's I-80 interchange. 

During the traffic stop, a State Patrol K-9 dog detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle. Troopers searched the vehicle and found marijuana contained in large boxes in the van's cargo area, Thomas said.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Ceres, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. He was taken to the Dawson County Jail, Thomas said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI: Motive unknown in Indiana detective killing

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News