California man arrested after I-80 traffic stop yields 262 pounds of marijuana

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 262 pounds of marijuana during a Wednesday traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Dawson County.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said a trooper stopped an eastbound Ford Transit van after seeing it driving on the shoulder about one mile east of Lexington's I-80 interchange.

During the traffic stop, a State Patrol K-9 dog detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle. Troopers searched the vehicle and found marijuana contained in large boxes in the van's cargo area, Thomas said.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Ceres, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. He was taken to the Dawson County Jail, Thomas said.