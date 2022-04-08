Callahan Cancer Center once again receives three-year accreditation from Commission on Cancer

The Callahan Cancer Center at Great Plains Health received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer once again.

A cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality-care standards to receive the accreditation as well as maintain levels of excellence in comprehensive patient-centered care.

Callahan Cancer Center has maintained the CoC accreditation, a program through the American College of Surgeons, since 1995.

“We believe in offering cancer treatments close to home for Greater Nebraskans,” CEO Ivan Mitchell of Great Plains Health said in a media release. “We are committed to providing comprehensive, innovative and compassionate care. Our CoC accreditation is a demonstration of our team’s dedication to offering the best patient experience. We are proud to continue our accreditation with CoC.”

The accreditation provides the Callahan Cancer Center with a framework to improve its quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs. The focus falls on the full spectrum of cancer care including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, lifelong follow-up for recurrent disease and end-of-life care.

The Callahan Cancer Center, like other CoC facilities, maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Data Base, a joint program of the CoC and American Cancer Society.

The database is the largest clinical disease registry in the world. Data on all types of cancer is tracked and analyzed through the NCDB and used to explore trends in cancer care.

CoC-accredited cancer centers, in turn, have access to information derived from data analysis, which is used to create national, regional and state benchmark reports.