Calming winds let Cody Park Concessions, Santa’s Workshop reopen Friday

Cody Park Concessions and the park’s Santa’s Workshop display will reopen Friday night after two days of bitter wind chills Wednesday and Thursday.

North Platte Parks Supervisor Lyle Minshull said conditions were expected to improve enough Friday for two last nights of the concession stand’s holiday run. Hours will be 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

People should dress warmly nonetheless, Minshull said Friday morning. “We’ve seen some kids out there in this cold, and they didn’t hardly have anything on.”

Though the concession stand will reopen, Cody Park Rides’ carousel and glider will remain closed, he said.

The Santa’s Workshop houses, kept shut to avoid wind damage to their interior decorations, also will reopen Friday for their expected last week of the 2022 Christmas season.

Minshull said they’ll remain open from 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 30 as long as the winds stay calm enough.

Santa Claus will be back in his heated shed to greet visitors from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. “He’ll be out delivering gifts” Christmas Eve and won’t be back after Friday, Minshull said.