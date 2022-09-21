 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Campaign to redo NP Rec Center launches on wet Wednesday

Campaign to redo NP Rec Center launches on wet Wednesday

Two passers-by chat with Cassie Condon, left, vice president of operations of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., at Thursday's kickoff event in downtown Blackledge Park for a proposed half-cent sales tax mainly meant to renovate and expand the 1976 North Platte Recreation Complex. North Platte voters will rule on the special tax Nov. 8.

 Todd von Kampen

A rainy afternoon accompanied Wednesday's kickoff campaign event for a proposed half-cent city sales tax to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex.

Supporters visited with passers-by, sold "Rec Yeah" T-shirts and handed out "Vote Yes for Recreation" yard signs in Blackledge Park in downtown North Platte's Canteen District.

Voters Nov. 8 will decide whether to approve the temporary tax to renovate and expand the 1976 Rec Center, upgrade the 1951 Cody Pool and relocate and rebuild the city's skate park.

An August petition drive easily gathered the minimum 1,059 valid signatures from registered voters. The half-cent sales tax would expire after its proceeds pay off bonds for the project's estimated $52.5 million cost.

