Campaign to redo NP Rec Center launches on wet Wednesday

A rainy afternoon accompanied Wednesday's kickoff campaign event for a proposed half-cent city sales tax to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex.

Supporters visited with passers-by, sold "Rec Yeah" T-shirts and handed out "Vote Yes for Recreation" yard signs in Blackledge Park in downtown North Platte's Canteen District.

Voters Nov. 8 will decide whether to approve the temporary tax to renovate and expand the 1976 Rec Center, upgrade the 1951 Cody Pool and relocate and rebuild the city's skate park.

An August petition drive easily gathered the minimum 1,059 valid signatures from registered voters. The half-cent sales tax would expire after its proceeds pay off bonds for the project's estimated $52.5 million cost.