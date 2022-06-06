Candidates kick off Miss Nebraska week with introductions at District 177

A welcoming ceremony at District 177 on Sunday afternoon kicked off the 2022 Miss Nebraska competition this week in North Platte.
The crowning is Saturday at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center. Current Miss Nebraska Megan Holen spoke at the Sunday's event, along with North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher.
