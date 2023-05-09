The 2023 downtown cleanup brought local volunteers out to pick up trash in North Platte.

Starting at NebraskaLand bank, volunteers enjoyed breakfast and a little meet and greet before heading out and sweeping the area.

Volunteer Rebekah Smith picked up bottles, pizza boxes and little plastic shots.

"I think it's just primarily cigarette butts has been something that's kind of I've been shocked by the amount of those," she said.

There were too many for her to count, she said.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, cigarette butts are the most littered item in the world. They estimate 2,412,151 were collected worldwide in 2017.

Smith said she appreciated the amount of people who showed up to help.

Volunteers enjoyed lunch at First Interstate Bank.

Val Hyde of the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program reported her group of pickers found a syringe across the street from Jefferson Elementary.

Employees of Allo Communications walked through the parking lot of the North Platte Telegraph. They were heading west.

"It's something to do, it makes the world cleaner, a little nicer," Jay Witt said.

"We try to stay active in the community."

Witt says they try to take part of other public events with volunteering opportunities.

After sweeping the downtown area, they did a final push through front street.

The initiative was held in conjunction with the Great American Cleanup, Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful, and the Canteen District.

The event was sponsored by NebraskaLand Bank, Coca Cola Bottling, First Interstate Bank and Adams Bank and Trust.