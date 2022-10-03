Canteen Festival highlights include revised stage show, new Telegraph book

A revamped stage show, an evening swing dance, and market and art booths will highlight the second annual North Platte Canteen Festival Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s events also include The Telegraph’s formal release of “Canteen: The Letters,” the sequel to the newspaper’s 2019 book “Canteen: As It Happened.”

Organizers said the event follows up and builds on the initial Canteen Festival on Dec. 18, 2021, that honored the 1941-46 World War II Canteen’s 80th anniversary that Christmas Day.

This year’s event — deliberately set for warmer weather — will start with the free Fall Market & Art Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday along North Dewey Street in the Canteen District.

High-quality art, craft booths and food vendors will be featured, said Lisa Burke, executive director of Visit North Platte.

Visitors to The Telegraph’s booth may buy copies of “Canteen: The Letters,” which features the best 300 of an estimated 16,000 letters written to North Platte by World War II service members, their spouses or loved ones between 1941 and 2021.

Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen, who has compiled and edited both of the newspaper’s Canteen books, will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to autograph copies. The book’s cost is $39.95.

The festival’s focus shifts at 2 p.m. Saturday to the Canteen District’s historic Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St., for the first of two performances of “A Sentimental Journey,” featuring Canteen tales and 1940s swing standards.

Tickets for the show, which will be repeated at 2 p.m. Sunday, are $18 for adults and $10 for students. Visit northplattecommunityplayhouse.com to buy tickets in advance.

Karen Matthies, the show’s co-accompanist with Mary Lynn Horst, said this weekend’s production combines the 2021 festival’s “A Sentimental Musical Journey” concert and “Whistle Stop Stories” play.

She said Tyler Cronin, who recently moved from North Platte to Omaha, returns this weekend as the show’s co-director with Laura Lynn Horst.

“I think entwining the two shows is so much better than when we had two separate shows,” Matthies said.

She added that Cronin has reworked the script to not only meld last year’s concert material with Canteen episodes but also include readings of real-life service members’ letters featured in “Canteen: The Letters.”

Lori Evans will return to direct a big band consisting of veteran North Platte instrumentalists, she said. Vocal soloists will be Laura Lynn Horst, Jessica Shore, Maggie Butler, Dan O’Neill, Collin Swedberg and Lane Swedberg.

Proceeds from “A Sentimental Journey” will be donated to the Lincoln County Historical Museum toward its expansion project featuring scale replicas of the 1918 Union Pacific Depot’s “Canteen room” and trainside entrance.

Saturday’s festival events conclude with a 7-10 p.m. street dance featuring wartime swing standards in the Canteen District’s main intersection at East Fifth and Dewey streets.

A six-piece combo led by Aaron Pierce of Lincoln will provide the music, Burke said.