‘Canteen: The Letters’ to be released at Oct. 7-8 festival

Five days after North Platte’s World War II Canteen was born, its volunteers published their earliest known thank-you letter from a service member.

It appears among the best 300 of an estimated 16,000 thank-yous over 80 years in “Canteen: The Letters,” The Telegraph’s second book preserving the written record of the 1941-46 Canteen.

It's now available at The Telegraph office, 621 N. Chestnut St., or by ordering through the paper or its book partner, Pediment Publishing of Battle Ground, Washington. The book will be formally released during North Platte’s second annual Canteen Festival Oct. 7 to 8.

"Canteen: The Letters" may be ordered for $29.95 plus tax (plus shipping if mailed) by calling The Telegraph at 308-532-6000 or visiting canteen2.pictorialbook.com. Order forms also are available in the paper’s print and electronic editions.

Limited copies remain available of 2019’s “Canteen: As It Happened,” which re-presents the real-time coverage of the Canteen by The Telegraph and the original North Platte Daily Bulletin. The papers merged in 1946.

“Canteen: The Letters” turns its focus to U.S. and Allied service members’ letters and telegrams — and, more recently, emails — received in North Platte through the end of 2021.

Army Maj. Russell C. Rehkop, one of the first customers during the Canteen’s Christmas Day 1941 opening, wrote the earliest surviving letter. It’s preserved in the Daily Bulletin of Dec. 30, 1941.

The flow of thank-yous from World War II veterans and their families has yet to cease, though their numbers have shrunk as they have passed on.

“Canteen: The Letters” reprints all or parts of 300 letters received over the 80 years since that snowy Dec. 25, 1941, when founder Rae Wilson and four fellow volunteers first met Union Pacific troop trains paused at North Platte for 10- to 20-minute water stops.

By the time it closed April 1, 1946, the Canteen had served an estimated 6 million service members with the help of 55,000 volunteers from 125 Nebraska and northeast Colorado communities.

The 168-page book’s contents are drawn from 855 known thank-yous reprinted in the Telegraph, Daily Bulletin or Telegraph-Bulletin or preserved at the Lincoln County Historical Museum in North Platte.

Readers of the book also will see more of the museum’s contemporary Canteen photos, many of which can be seen in “Canteen: As It Happened.”

Each of the current 50 U.S. states is represented in “Canteen: The Letters,” along with the District of Columbia and several international locations.

Writers included customers’ spouses and relatives, active-duty servicewomen, Black soldiers — who also were among the Canteen’s opening-day customers — and U.S.-born Japanese “Nisei” service members and their families, some 120,000 of whom were interned in western U.S. camps after the Pearl Harbor attack of Dec. 7, 1941.

Thank-yous from or on behalf of four future or sitting U.S. presidents — Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush — are included in the book.

“Canteen: The Letters” also marks letters by or about four Canteen customers known to have died during the war, along with a fifth service member mentioned in a postwar letter by a surviving Canteen visitor.

Finally, readers will learn about the pivotal roles played by the late CBS newsman Charles Kuralt in the 1970s and 1980s and columnist and author Bob Greene in the 1990s and 2000s in keeping the Canteen in the national consciousness of later generations.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and U.S. Reps. Adrian Smith and Don Bacon, all of Nebraska, have sponsored 2022 bills to collectively award the Congressional Gold Medal to the Canteen’s volunteers and their “Canteen Honor Roll” towns.

Stories featuring Canteen coverage by some of those communities’ historic papers will be featured on The Telegraph’s Sunday Focus pages Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, before “Canteen: The Letters” officially debuts at the Oct. 7 to 8 festival.