Caretaker remembers ‘exemplary’ life of 101-year-old North Platte woman

The beginning and ending of Lorraine Adair Soderman Branting’s life of 101 years were both in the middle of worldwide pandemics.
“Granny,” as her caregiver Gayle Roundy called her, however, did not die from COVID-19. She had just lived her fullness of days.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1918, in the midst of the Spanish flu pandemic to Ambrose and Mable Carlson Soderman. She died this Aug. 14 of natural causes at her home.
Roundy became Lorraine’s caregiver five years ago and had the privilege of hearing the stories of what she describes as “more than a century of a beautiful life.”
“She was a very sweet person,” Roundy said. “She didn’t have children of her own, so she pretty much lived alone with her husband.”
Lorraine married Harlan Branting on Nov. 20, 1943, in Ogallala. Harlan died in 2011 at the age of 100.
Roundy started taking notes from her conversations with Lorraine because she felt it was important to be able to tell her story.
“I thought this needs to get done because there’s nobody else who can do it,” Roundy said. “So I started listening to her stories and taking notes, and about six months ago I started putting it together to get it into a decent presentation.”
Lorraine shared her experiences during her many years of life.
“Lorraine’s mother contracted the (Spanish) flu at the hospital when Lorraine was born, so the doctor kept both of them there for several weeks,” Roundy said.
On Nov. 11, just before Lorraine was born, the United States signed the armistice ending World War I. By the end of 1918, the Spanish Flu had killed more than 250 people in Lincoln County alone, Lorraine shared with Roundy.
“Lorraine attended several different country schools. She and her brother, Keaton, would either walk to school or ride their horse. She liked school, and in those days the schoolteacher would often receive room and board in the homes of her students. Lorraine remembered more than once sharing a bed with her schoolteacher.”
She also had a sister, Joanne. Lorraine graduated from North Platte High School in 1928.
Roundy said Lorraine “would never have thought her life was exemplary or even worth extra notice, like this.”
But “she had a very interesting life,” Roundy said.
“She remembered the great dust storm of 1931 and 1932. Joanne was just a baby and her mother would lay cloths over her face to keep her from breathing too much dust. They had to take the dishes out of the cupboard and wash them before they set the table.
“One Sunday — they called it Black Sunday — the air was so full of dust that the sky turned black. Lorraine said, ‘It got so dark that the roosters went to bed.’”
Lorraine faced tragedy in high school.
“Her mother would usually have a pot of coffee on and they would sit down together and talk about the day. One day, her mother got up from the table and walked into the kitchen to get something. She called Lorraine’s name as she collapsed onto the floor. Lorraine ran to her, but she died in Lorraine’s arms of a heart attack. That was Feb. 25, 1938.”
Her mom was 51 years old. Lorraine, who was 19, had to raise her siblings, who were 13 and 6.
After high school, Lorraine met and began dating Harlan. He was drafted and was stationed in California for two years. The country had just come through the Great Depression and was now faced with World War II.
“While he was gone, Lorraine worked at the Canteen. If Joanne was not in school, Lorraine took her along. They helped make sandwiches and treats for the army trains that would go through North Platte every day.”
“Lorraine never saw her beloved Harlan on one of these trains, but she wrote him a letter every day. So, of course, as soon as he got home, they were married.”
Harlan and Lorraine were married on Nov. 20, 1943. While Harlan lived on the family farm, Lorraine stayed in town to take care of her dad and her sister. The farm was about eight miles south of North Platte.
“Lorraine’s father died in March of 1949. It was during the Blizzard of ’49. The National Guard came out to the farm to get Lorraine in something called the weasel. The roads were all snowed in, but the weasel could just go through the fields and over the fences.”
Lorraine was brought into town to prepare for her father’s funeral.
Roundy said Lorraine loved the farm life in spite of the hardships.
“They always had a big garden, they had a milk cow and a bunch of chickens and even a couple of peacocks. They would go hunting and fishing. Lorraine really loved to go fishing.”
Roundy wrote down many stories Lorraine shared with her and was able to tell those stories at her funeral service.
Lorraine told Roundy she didn’t want any fuss made over her.
“I did ask her about her obituary and I said I need to know what you want in yours,” Roundy said. “She said, ‘oh, just kind of look at Harlan’s and just put what has to be in there.’”
Lorraine didn’t want any frills.
“It embarrassed her to death that I put her 99th birthday in the paper,” Roundy said with a laugh. “She said, ‘Oh no, don’t do that.’ She was just very down to earth and didn’t want anybody to make a fuss over her.”
Roundy said Lorraine was a very healthy person.
“She was not on any medication,” Roundy said. “She took a water pill, a potassium pill and a vitamin pill, and she never had to go to the doctor.”
Roundy emphasized that Lorraine had lived “more than a century of a beautiful life and that’s just what I feel like she had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.