A familiar voice at Eagle Radio in North Platte is making a career change as Scott Carlson and his wife Kelli decided to go in a new direction.

The voice of the Good Morning North Platte show ended his 10-year run with Eagle on Friday. The Carlsons have not made an official announcement about their new venture, but will be staying in the area.

“I would have stayed another 50 years at the station,” Carlson, who is known as “Scotty C” said, “but opportunity knocks and sometimes you’ve got to open the door.”

Carlson started out as the news director for the first five years before focusing on the morning show. He was involved in sports as the color commentator for North Platte High School football and volleyball for 10 years. He also did North Platte Community College volleyball.

“I grew up here in North Platte,” Carlson said. “Both my parents were teachers.”

After graduating from college with a degree in broadcast journalism, Carlson worked in real estate and insurance sales. Jerome Gilg was the general manager at the station at that time and Carlson told Gilg if an opportunity opened up he might be interested.

A short time later, Gilg gave him a call and Carlson began his radio career. He hosted morning shows on Eagle Radio’s Mix 97.1, FM 98.1 and AM 1410.

“What I’m going to miss most is the people that I worked with,” Carlson said. “It’s just a great group of people, a great company where I felt comfortable that had a real family feel to the group from the top down.”

The Carlsons have three daughters, Ciera, who will graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May; Kaylee who is a senior at North Platte High and Ashlyn who is an eighth grader.

An announcement about their purchase of an area business will be coming sometime mid-May, Carlson said.