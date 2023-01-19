 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Carousel of Homes donates $9,000 to North Platte Community Playhouse

  • 0
Carousel of Homes donates $9,000 to Playhouse

Stuart Shepherd, president of the North Platte Community Playhouse, accepts a check from Playhouse Guild member Joni Lloyd. The donation came from proceeds of the Guild's Carousel of Homes and Boutique on Nov. 19.

 Job Vigil

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Playhouse Guild donated $9,000 to the North Platte Community Playhouse from proceeds of its 2022 Carousel of Homes and Boutique event on Nov. 19. Playhouse President Stuart Shepherd accepts the check from Playhouse Guild member Joni Lloyd.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Missouri House of Representatives introduces dress code for women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News