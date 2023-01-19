 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carousel of Homes donates $9,000 to Playhouse

Carousel of Homes donates $9,000 to Playhouse

Stuart Shepherd, Playhouse president, accepts a check from Playhouse Guild member, Joni Lloyd, a donation from the Guild collected during the Carousel of Homes and Boutique event on Nov. 19.

 Job Vigil

The Playhouse Guild donated $9,000 to the North Platte Community Playhouse from proceeds of its 2022 Carousel of Homes and Boutique event on Nov. 19. The owners of the four homes featured are Laura Lynn Horst, Diane and Kirk Livingston, Kathi and Brendan Moore and Amber and Brock Swedburg. Stuart Shepherd, Playhouse president, accepts the check from Playhouse Guild member, Joni Lloyd.

