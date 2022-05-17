 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Carrying the torch: Law enforcement hosts annual Special Olympics torch run

  • 0
Carrying the torch: Law enforcement hosts annual Special Olympics torch run

Travis Veal holds a torch before the start of the Law Enforcement Torch Run on Tuesday afternoon at Cody Park in support of the Special Olympics.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

Area law enforcement hosted their annual Special Olympics Torch Run Tuesday afternoon at Cody Park .

Participants either walked or ran a few laps around the park in support of the start of the Summer Games, which will be held this weekend in Omaha.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wind-toppled tree blocks Tabor Avenue

Wind-toppled tree blocks Tabor Avenue

Thursday’s high winds uprooted and toppled this large fir tree at Fourth and Tabor. Emily Cooper said her husband, David, told her, "I heard this massive creaking and cracking, and then I heard it crash as it hit the truck.’”

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A brief look at American health care’s long, complicated history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News