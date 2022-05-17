Carrying the torch: Law enforcement hosts annual Special Olympics torch run

Area law enforcement hosted their annual Special Olympics Torch Run Tuesday afternoon at Cody Park .
Participants either walked or ran a few laps around the park in support of the start of the Summer Games, which will be held this weekend in Omaha.
Area law enforcement hosted their annual Special Olympics Torch Run Tuesday afternoon at Cody Park .
Participants either walked or ran a few laps around the park in support of the start of the Summer Games, which will be held this weekend in Omaha.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Broken Bow Police Department found Angie Miller dead at her house around 1:45 a.m. Friday, the State Patrol said. Her husband was found dead in a pasture a few hours later.
Thursday’s high winds uprooted and toppled this large fir tree at Fourth and Tabor. Emily Cooper said her husband, David, told her, "I heard this massive creaking and cracking, and then I heard it crash as it hit the truck.’”
The regulations approved this week and set to go into effect on Monday open the window for potential casino operators to apply for licenses some 18 months after voters approved expanded gambling at the state's horse tracks.
Weather permitting, NDOT will begin transitioning the lanes Monday on Dewey from Leota to Philip and on Jeffers from G to Francis.
Lendell Harris, visibly emotional, interjected a "thank you" after the verdict was read Wednesday morning.
Several new “prairie ambassadors” are frolicking at the Crane Trust. Small and adorable baby bison will keep arriving through May at the habitat conservation area in central Nebraska.
The second annual Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial 2- and 5-mile run was Saturday at Cody Park.
A multi-vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 30 just outside Sutherland Thursday afternoon, about the time a major dust storm settled ov…
LEXINGTON — A potent low pressure system created severe winds throughout central Nebraska, coughing up a dust storm that spread across eastern…
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.