CASA to train volunteers to advocate for children

Lincoln County CASA, a nonprofit organization that supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy, will train new CASA volunteers in North Platte this fall.

The organization works so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive. Advocates are needed for children and youth in the child welfare system in the Lincoln County area.

The time commitment to a child is four to six hours per month and set by the volunteer advocate's schedule.

On any given day, there are nearly 114 children and youth in foster care in Lincoln County. Children who have experienced abuse or neglect are involved with multiple systems — the court system, the child welfare system, the health care system and the school system. As a result, returning to school can be difficult and unpredictable.

“Our volunteers are in frequent contact with teachers and school administrators to form a partnership to better understand the child’s unique strengths and challenges,” said Deirdre Nichelson, executive director of Lincoln County CASA. “These interactions with the child’s school, combined with the volunteer’s relationship with the child, empower our volunteers to advocate in court for what the child needs to thrive academically.”

Nichelson said the organization's goal is not only to advocate in court, but also in the classroom.

“That can come in the form of setting up children and youth for success by making sure the children we serve have the tools, support and supplies needed to optimize learning,” Nichelson said.

She said the CASA volunteer training will be coming up in September and October in North Platte. The training is flexible, with some of the hours completed at home. Any in-person time required for training would be offered in the evenings.

In surveys, judges find CASA volunteers to be valuable to case progression in the court process. They find volunteers most effective in considering the best interests of the child, submitting recommendations and in monitoring the case.

Volunteer input is most highly valued on issues related to placement, stability, permanence and safety of the children while in care.

For more information or to volunteer, call 308-520-0577.