The show must go on and in spite of a pandemic that abruptly interrupted rehearsals, “Mamma Mia!” will finally grace the stage next week at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
Just two weeks into rehearsals in late February and March, the show was shut down until a few weeks ago. The cast returned and picked up where they left off.
Lou Cox-Fornander and Tyler Cronin, co-directors, are thrilled the production has resumed.
“We are so excited,” Cox-Fornander said. “Tyler and I never doubted that this show would happen. I knew this cast wanted to be the first show when we opened back up.”
Cox-Fornander said the cast members kept singing and dancing throughout the shutdown with what they had learned from the first rehearsals.
“We have the most amazing cast who have more energy and more passion for this show than you could ever imagine,” Cox-Fornander said. “The choreography had been recorded and put on a YouTube channel and they kept watching it and practicing it.”
She said it took just a couple of days once rehearsals restarted for the cast to find their rhythm.
“They knew their songs and knew their parts,” Cox-Fornander said.
Cronin said he is excited for the audience to experience the show.
“This is so much like the light at the end of the tunnel where we get to come out and just experience the joy of one another,” Cronin said, “the joy of music and dancing.
“The music — my favorite part of ‘Mamma Mia!’ is the positive, feel-good energy that it brings and the joy that the music brings to the people listening and watching.”
The music for “Mamma Mia!” comes from Swedish supergroup ABBA, consisting of Agnetha Faltskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The group — formed in the late 1960s and early 1970s — topped the Billboard 100 with “Dancing Queen” in 1977 and penned 10 Top 20 singles from 1974 to 1981.
In “Mamma Mia!,” ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years before.
Because of the directed health measures in place, tickets may be purchased in person or by phone at the Playhouse at 308-532-8559. Online ticket sales will not be available due to the social distancing restrictions.
“Because of graduations and Nebraskaland Days, we decided to do the performances all in one week,” Cox-Fornander said.
The show will be performed from July 28 through Aug. 2. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. July 28, 29, 30, 31 and Aug. 1 and at 4 p.m. on Aug. 2.
