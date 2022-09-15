'Catastrophic power failure' shuts down North Platte 911 center for two hours Thursday

North Platte Police Chief Steve Reeves said a "catastrophic power failure" shut down the city's 911 call center for just over two hours early Thursday morning.

Reeves said in a press release the center lost the ability to receive 911 calls around 2:30 a.m. In addition, the call center could no receive non-emergency telephone calls or page out emergency responders. He added all radio systems were also inoperable in the coverage area during that period.

North Platte emergency calls were answered by centers in Dawson and Buffalo counties during the outage. Reeves said the North Platte center returned to normal operations around 4:40 a.m. after bypassing some failed equipment.

He added it was the second power failure at the center within the last six months and that aged equipment and the inability to purchase replacement parts are at issue. Reeves said the backup system failed as well on Thursday.