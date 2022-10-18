Catholic Schools G.R.E.E.N. celebrates 20 years

Generating Resources for Educational Excellence Now is the largest single event of the year for the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust, which works year-round to generate around $600,000 for McDaid and St. Patrick schools.

The event will celebrate its 20th year Saturday. Over that time it has raised $2 million. Funds have been used to establish a teacher retirement fund, support general operations of McDaid and St. Patrick, fund school improvement projects and technology, and provide tuition assistance for families.

Wendy Dodson, executive director of the endowment, said doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick High School for the second year.

“It has been a transition with this event the past two years,” Dodson said. “Obviously in 2020 when COVID hit, we had to step outside of our comfort zone and think outside the box, so we hosted a virtual event that year.”

She said that event took a lot of extra work, but it turned out to be very successful.

“Last year we transitioned back to being in-person and it was the first year we moved the event at St. Pat’s High School,” Dodson said. “That proved to be a huge benefit to the event, not only in terms of cost savings" but in other ways as well.

The cost of running the event at other venues was upwards of $15,000, Dodson said. She said donations of services, food and other items take the place of the overall cost.

“We’re also just excited to get people into our facilities,” Dodson said. “Maybe they haven’t been in the school or been able to see some of the projects and improvements that we’ve done.”

Dodson said the endowment is grateful for the generosity of the people of North Platte.

There will be opportunity to contribute to three future projects:

A new reading curriculum for kindergarten through sixth grade students. Dodson said the cost for the curriculum is $20,000 to $60,000.

A fund to allow the schools to bring in guest speakers.

Completion of fundraising to install air conditioning at McDaid Elementary.

There will be a silent auction and a live auction at the event.

Tickets to G.R.E.E.N. are $75 per person, which includes drinks, dinner and entertainment. To register, people can call 308-534-5939 or visit the endowment office at 601 S. Tabor Ave.

Tickets can also be purchased online at bidpal.net/green22 or text “green22” to 243725. You do not have to be present to win the Lucky Lotto or Spirit Wagon drawings. You may register to bid on auction items at the same website and participate online, even if you are unable to attend the event.