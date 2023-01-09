Catholic schools students hope to raise $10,000

North Platte Catholic School students raised over $12,000 last year to replace textbooks and school supplies that were destroyed in a fire.

This year, the students have set a new goal of $10,000 for another project for the same orphanage. The group set a goal of $3,500 last year for the project after a fire destroyed a boarding house for orphans in western Kenya.

Dr. Kim Baxter, optometrist, has conducted eye exam clinics in the area for a number of years and shared the situation with the students.

The fundraiser went above and beyond the students’ expectations and the additional funds were used to fund medical camps for the children including the immunization of many against typhoid.

The current project will raise funds to rebuild one of the classrooms that was destroyed in the same fire that took place nearly two years ago.

Baxter will be returning to the area next summer to conduct another eye care mission in partnership with the North Platte Rotary Club. The students will be speaking at area churches, both catholic and protestant, to raise awareness and support of their project.

Along with the collection of funds, the students will also be taking donations of used eyeglasses to support Baxter’s mission.

For those who wish to contribute, checks can be taken or mailed to either St. Patrick High School or McDaid Elementary School. Donated eyeglasses can also be delivered to either of the schools.

Checks can be made out to the North Platte Rotary Club.