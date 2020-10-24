Cautious optimism, but ultimately disappointment Saturday for Husker fans across North Platte

Josh Hamilton had tempered expectations as the kickoff to Nebraska football team’s season opener at Ohio State approached Saturday morning.

“I don’t have a lot,” he said with a laugh as he sat with his wife, Chelsea, at a table at Pals Brewing Co. “I just hope it’s a game that you can watch for four quarters.”

For a half, it looked like he might get his wish as the Huskers hung tough with the fifth-ranked Buckeyes. But Ohio State held Nebraska to a field goal over the final two quarters and pulled away for a 52-17 win.

Hamilton said he came into Saturday hoping for the best for the Huskers season, but preparing for the worst.

“I’m just happy to see football but hopefully it goes better this year (for the Huskers),” said Hamilton, who lives in Columbus. “The last few years have been bad enough and unfortunately I’m getting used to it.”

Many of the sentiments were shared by Mitch Wagner, who sat at another table on the other side of the room.

“Every game I’m pulling for a (Huskers) victory but also trying to be realistic about the fact that we probably don’t have the talent that a school like Ohio State has,” Wagner said before the game started.