Cautious optimism, but ultimately disappointment Saturday for Husker fans across North Platte

Josh Hamilton had tempered expectations as the kickoff to Nebraska football team’s season opener at Ohio State approached Saturday morning.
“I don’t have a lot,” he said with a laugh as he sat with his wife, Chelsea, at a table at Pals Brewing Co. “I just hope it’s a game that you can watch for four quarters.”
For a half, it looked like he might get his wish as the Huskers hung tough with the fifth-ranked Buckeyes. But Ohio State held Nebraska to a field goal over the final two quarters and pulled away for a 52-17 win.
Hamilton said he came into Saturday hoping for the best for the Huskers season, but preparing for the worst.
“I’m just happy to see football but hopefully it goes better this year (for the Huskers),” said Hamilton, who lives in Columbus. “The last few years have been bad enough and unfortunately I’m getting used to it.”
Many of the sentiments were shared by Mitch Wagner, who sat at another table on the other side of the room.
“Every game I’m pulling for a (Huskers) victory but also trying to be realistic about the fact that we probably don’t have the talent that a school like Ohio State has,” Wagner said before the game started.
He admitted he was more of a fanatical fan of the Denver Broncos than the Huskers. Hamilton said he would get rather emotional while watching Nebraska football while growing up. He has mellowed since then, however. “As I have aged, I realize that it’s not life and death as it once felt,” he said. “It was the live-and-die (with the Huskers) but I’ve tried to temper that a little bit.”
Jon Kuhlmann’s son, Blake, is a passionate Huskers fan, demonstrated by the Nebraska hoodie and hat he sported Saturday. The two were part of a large group that sat at a table in front of a series of TVs at Godfather’s Pizza Sports Grill in North Platte. They were part of more than 30 red-clad fans who were on hand for the first half of the Huskers game.
“We’re keeping it close,” Kuhlmann said as the teams were tied 14-14 in the second quarter. “(Ohio State) is favored by 25 (points) so as long as its a game, I’ll be happy.”
Moments later the Buckeyes hit a big pass play on offense.
“That’s not good,” the Hastings resident said with his eyes glued on the game. “I like what our offense has done (in the first half). Our defensive line has been great but the (secondary) ,,,,” Hamilton said as his voice trailed off.
Bruce Huff cursed as the Buckeyes punched in a touchdown to take a 24-14 lead late in the first half. Huff, seated at the bar at Brother’s Tavern, had commented a few minutes before about how well the Huskers had played.
“We’re looking pretty good against what is the No. 5 team (in the nation),” Huff said. “Going against what is supposed to be the best team in the Big Ten, that’s a tough start (to the year). We keep this up, we should feel pretty good going against (Wisconsin) next week.”
A few barstools down from where Huff was sitting, another man yelled out as a penalty flag was thrown against the Huskers defense.
“The referees are giving this game to the Buckeyes,” the man yelled out as a few people nodded in agreement.
Huff just shook his head in frustration as he watched the second quarter come to an end.
“I think I’ll watch the second half from home,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!