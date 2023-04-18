Biology programs at Cedar Point, near Ogallala, have been going on for more than 45 years. The experience-based programs are among many reasons the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was this year’s recipient of a prestigious award.

The school is receiving the 2023 Universitywide Departmental Teaching Award, according to a press release from the university.

Cedar Point, at Lake Ogallala on the downstream side of Kingsley Dam, “sits in the heart of the western High Plains near the juncture of tall grass and short grass prairie,” reads an online description at cedarpoint.unl.edu. “The success of the Cedar Point Experience draws on the wide variety of local habitats with an abundance and diversity of flora and fauna.”

“Each summer the School of Biological Sciences offers eight experience-based field courses in biology that focus on student-based research,” according to the website. The station is also open for other events from May to October.

Some of the other accomplishments that qualified the School of Biological Sciences for the UDTA award are:

A partnership with the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources to create a “LIFE team,” responsible for delivering cutting-edge curricula for life science education.

It serves as a model for other university departments in training students to be teaching assistants and developing future anatomy faculty.

The school developed a new program called “STEM-POWER,” which provides paid internships to young people in the summer before their freshman year, enhancing their future academic and workplace success.

Faculty at the school are highly engaged in the community, participating in activities like Sunday with a Scientist at Morrill Hall and a SciComm conference that promotes effective communication of science to students and the public.

Each year since 1993 the UDTA has honored university departments or units that demonstrate outstanding commitment and innovation in educating students.