Celebrating a centenarian: Longtime North Platte resident Vaunia Miyoshi turns 100

DENVER, Colo. – After the doorbell rang for the third time, Vaunia Miyoshi’s daughter Mitzi called out, “Mom, you’d better come park yourself in the living room! Everything’s for you today.”

Thus started three days of celebrating with family and friends for the former Lincoln County resident, who turned 100 on Nov. 18.

By the time the doorbell stopped ringing that day she had received at least a half dozen floral arrangements and plants and multiple phone calls.

The next night, a family gathering complete with a taco truck drew more than 40 people, and another 100-plus attended a Sunday open house at a downtown Denver venue.

The centenarian’s smile said it all as she enjoyed being the guest of honor at multiple events and savored time with all her guests.

Born Vaunia Burbank in 1922 near Stratton, Miyoshi lived in Lincoln County most of her adult life, arriving in 1950 when hired as the county’s home Extension agent.

Vaunia was the third of six children raised by Herbert and Gertrude (Salmen) Burbank. She started country school in the Madrid/Elsie area and later attended Madrid High School, graduating in 1941.

Growing up, she spent a lot of time playing outside with her sisters Mary, Leta and Laura and brothers Wayne and John. Her father moved among various farms in the late 1920s and 1930s, and her main chores were helping feed and milk the cows and bucket feed the calves.

“People ask me what my secret is to living such a long life and I tell them it was all the hard work and fresh air working outside,” said Vaunia.

During the 1930s she and her sisters were active in 4-H, competing at the Nebraska State Fair in demonstrations, judging and clothing. The family also canned a lot of vegetables and fruit. Things got interesting at the Burbank household near fair time as there were four girls sharing one sewing machine, Vaunia recalled.

After high school graduation, she attended Kearney State Teachers College. She taught school for two years to earn money to help her sisters Leta and Mary finish their studies at the University of Nebraska and then pay her way through the university.

She attended the university from 1944 to 1948, and her first job after college graduation was as the Cedar County home Extension agent. After two years she moved to Lincoln County to accept the home Extension agent position there.

During her nearly eight years as agent, she taught scores of young Lincoln County 4-H’ers basic life skills and prepared and taught monthly lessons for the county’s Home Extension Clubs.

Shortly after she moved to Lincoln County, she became involved in the Rural Youth organization, which is where she met her future husband, Miles Miyoshi. They enjoyed Rural Youth activities such as traveling to conferences and folk dancing events.

When Miles proposed, unlike most couples of that era, setting a time and place for the wedding was no simple task.

Miles was a Nisei, second-generation Japanese American, and as a mixed-race couple they couldn’t legally get married in Nebraska at the time. Mixed-race marriages did not become legal in the state until 1965.

Sister-in-law Patricia Hatasaka recalls their only options were to travel to either Iowa or Colorado.

“My older brother, Richard, also had a mixed-race marriage, and he and his wife went to Iowa to get married in 1949,” she said.

“Richard and Rosemary had to live in separate apartments for nearly a year after their wedding because no one would rent them one together,” she added.

In December 1957 the Burbank-Miyoshi clan gathered in Denver for the wedding.

Miles’ sister, Sara, lived there and had arranged to have her brother’s ceremony in the chapel at St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral. While there was an Episcopal church closer to where Sara lived, she was adamant that the wedding had to be at the cathedral, Patricia recalled.

After the wedding, the Miyoshis settled into life at the family farm in the Japanese farming community between North Platte and Hershey, and Vaunia joined the Episcopal Church of Our Savior in North Platte.

The family grew the next year with the birth of daughter Kim, who was joined two years later by her sister, Mitzi.

This period also marked the beginning of Vaunia’s pie legacy. She mastered a number of pie recipes, and her baking efforts were well-known in the neighborhood. She started the PVN (Platte Valley Nichols) Extension Club and shared her pie expertise in group lessons.

At her birthday open house on Nov. 20, the favor gifted to guests was a wrapped apple with a copy of her favorite apple pie recipe and a card copied from the cover of the “Easy As Pie” Extension lesson.

In keeping with the family’s mixed heritage, she also learned how to cook Japanese food from her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

During the 1970s she was as busy as ever as a 4-H leader for the Handy Helpers Club of which her daughters were members. She bowled in a doubles league with her husband and always had craft projects going.

Niece Tracy Sakaguchi of Brighton, Colorado, recalled spending a week nearly every summer on the farm with her Aunt Vaunia and Uncle Miles.

“She would always be teaching us something new, whether it was how to sew, make a pie or set the table, Sakaguchi said. “She had the most beautiful flower and vegetable garden. She was such a hard worker.”

But it wasn’t all work and no play. One of her favorite treats, which reflected the blend of cultures, was when her aunt would make popcorn and then season it with furikake powder (a salty Japanese seasoning that uses seaweed) instead of salt.

“To this day I do things certain ways and I stop and ask myself, “Is that the way Aunt Vaunia taught me?”

Daughters Kim and Mitzi recalled she was a staunch supporter of all their high school activities and kept busy at the sewing machine making their prom dresses and other special-occasion clothes.

As the girls transitioned to college, graduated and moved into their careers, Miles and Vaunia were just beginning to enjoy their “empty-nester years” when in April 1984 he died unexpectedly from a massive heart attack not long after their 25th anniversary.

Vaunia recalls the remainder of the decade was a sad time and major period of adjustment. The farm partnership her husband had with his brother, Ed, was split, and she began managing the farm on her own with support from other family members.

She began volunteering at the Hershey Senior Center and began venturing out and traveling as a single on group trips organized for the local community.

In 1992 she left the farm to move to the Kristen Court area in North Platte but continued to manage the farm with the expertise of a farm manager.

Her traveling expanded worldwide with her friend Bea, and they continued their friendship for more than 20 years, visiting most European countries, Canada, Japan, the Caribbean and the Panama Canal.

In 2007, Vaunia became a grandmother when Kim and her husband, John Harrington, welcomed twin boys, Alex and William. She spent many holidays in the San Francisco Bay area with them and in Denver and the mountains with Mitzi and her wife, Nikki.

A fall off a ladder at the farm attempting to change a light bulb led to a broken ankle and a new family mantra that “no Burbank over the age of 70 should be on a ladder.” This stemmed from the fact that her younger brother, John, had fallen off a ladder at his Wisconsin home and broke a leg and her other brother, Wayne, had also had a ladder mishap.

In 2014 she decided to sell her patio home in North Platte and moved to Denver to live with Mitzi and Nikki. Nikki immediately introduced her to Park Hill Methodist, where the church community embraced Vaunia.

She became active in the Park Hill Book Club and members note they are amazed at how rich her love of reading is.

“We read a new book every month and take turns serving as discussion leaders,” noted a Book Club member. “She almost always reads the book twice and does extensive research when it’s her turn to present.”

Club members noted one time Vaunia forgot her notes, but she never missed a beat and led the discussion on the fly.

Family is another reason for her longevity, Vaunia said. With the move to Denver, she was able to join in the monthly Miyoshi Lunches, a 25-plus-year tradition with her husband’s relatives.

She also attends the Burbank family reunions every two years, including this year’s gathering in Nebraska City. Family members captured her on their cellphones while she was using her smartphone to photograph family groupings at age 99.

Vaunia said she has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. She still walks almost every day in her Denver neighborhood to visit with the neighbors and uses her crafting skills to make sleeping mats for the homeless community.

When she does need down time, it is to snuggle with her Vizsla “granddog,” Layla, or to be Grammy to Alex and Will.