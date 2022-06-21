Centennial celebration denotes laying of Lincoln County Courthouse cornerstone — its completion came a decade later

One can easily say Wednesday’s celebration of the Lincoln County Courthouse’s centennial is 90 years late.

It celebrates, first of all, not its completion but the laying of its cornerstone on June 22, 1922, after two years of work.

Conflict and controversy lay behind and ahead. The county’s settlers had fought over whether to even build their initial courthouse, let alone its successor.

Less than a year after the 1922 ceremony, that 1875 courthouse burned nearly to the ground — in an attempt to cover up fiscal shenanigans — with the shell of the new one sitting nearby.

When construction money ran out, enraged taxpayers repeatedly refused to grant more — forcing county officials to work in a partly finished courthouse for nine years.

When construction finally wrapped in May 1932, the event passed without fanfare.

“It is expected that Lincoln County will not have to build another court house for a hundred years, and it seems too bad to let the close of such an important event pass without taking any notice of it,” Lincoln Country Tribune Editor Wilson Tout lamented in an editorial on June 14, 1932.

Better nine decades late than never.

County? Bah

In pioneer Lincoln County’s first years, the settlers didn’t bother with a courthouse.

Neither did they bother with a county after the 1859 Territorial Legislature created “Shorter County,” covering almost all of the future Nebraska’s western half and parts of present-day Colorado and Wyoming.

Cottonwood Springs, near Fort McPherson, was made the county seat. The 1882 work “Andreas’ History of the State of Nebraska” says voters elected Isadore P. Boyer, John C. Gilman and John A. Morrow as commissioners, Washington M. Hinman as treasurer and Charles McDonald as county judge.

But other than a few marriages performed by Judge McDonald, no evidence survives that Shorter County ever did any business.

Not until Sept. 3, 1866, with overland Oregon-California Trail traffic bustling and the transcontinental railroad approaching the Platte River forks, did residents take steps to organize a county government.

Meeting at Cottonwood Springs, they agreed to rename the county for recently assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. But voters — there were just 21 — didn’t elect officers until Oct. 9, 1867, seven months after statehood and nearly a year after the Union Pacific track gangs had reached brand-new North Platte.

Voters also moved the county seat there. Hinman’s log house in North Platte, site of the first County Board meeting on Nov. 12, 1867, served as “courthouse” for a time.

Voters in a May 1872 special election approved $30,000 in bonds to build a courthouse and jail. But opponents sued and got an injunction from a federal district judge in Omaha to block the bonds.

Voters rejected a $40,000 bond issue on Feb. 21, 1874, before finally approving bonds for half that amount by a 212-64 vote on April 11, 1874.

Still the conflict wasn’t over. The first bidders that July failed to qualify. A.H. Gillett finally won the bid on June 2, 1875, but Commissioner M.C. Keith (namesake of neighboring Keith County) blocked action on choosing a location.

Not until July 3 did the County Board agree to build the first courthouse on the same block as the current one at 301 N. Jeffers St.

“It does our eyes good to see the manner in which our courthouse is looking up,” the North Platte Enterprise wryly observed Aug. 7. “There hasn’t been an injunction served on the contractors for three weeks.”

Some things rotten

The first courthouse apparently was functioning by late 1875, based on a Dec. 15 article in the North Platte Western Nebraskian saying it would host a convention to nominate North Platte’s first city officers. (The town was incorporated in 1873 but recently had reorganized as a city.)

The two-story structure would serve Lincoln County through World War I — a decade into clashes over whether to replace it.

A special committee noted that the 1875 building’s foundations had given out in the 1890s. Roof boards were decaying, and the floor of the county treasurer’s office was settling under the weight of its safe.

The committee dismissed fixing and adding onto the 1875 courthouse in a front-page Evening Telegraph letter on Sept. 2, 1908.

Doing so “would probably cost $200,000 to $250,000, and when we got through, we would have only a makeshift (courthouse) and would have that much more money in this old fire trap, which we would someday have to throw away to make room for a decent building,” the committee wrote.

Opposition was fierce. There had been hints as early as 1880 — when a report noted courthouse debt equal to the 1874 bond issue’s $20,000 total — that taxpayers were fleeced in building the original structure.

Suspicious voters defeated a special four-year, $100,000 courthouse property tax by more than 200 votes on Aug. 18, 1914. Strong North Platte support was more than offset by rural residents’ opposition.

It took five more years and a petition drive before voters finally approved a $100,000, five-year tax by a decisive 1,770-552 margin on July 22, 1919.

That five-mill tax would be collected for the last time in 1923.

A fiery end

Construction of the new courthouse, begun in 1920, was far enough along by June 1922 to put its cornerstone in place.

North Platte’s Odd Fellows lodge, the American Legion and the Chamber of Commerce Band marched to the courthouse site, the Evening Telegraph reported.

Before “a large crowd composed mostly of the country residents of Lincoln County,” grand officers of Nebraska’s Odd Fellows and local Odd Fellow and Mason S.W. Van Doran led the cornerstone ceremony.

Speaker W.V. Hoagland “spoke of the early history of the county, its progress and its future,” the Telegraph account added.

But as 1922 ended, the new courthouse wasn’t close to completion with the last year of its five-year construction tax at hand.

County Clerk A.S. Allen was arrested in December, accused of embezzling more than $2,000 of county funds through issuing fraudulent financial warrants to an Omaha printing firm.

Allen subsequently resigned and repaid the lost funds. But his actions helped convince a brand-new Lincoln County Taxpayers’ League to seek a special property tax to pay for a $17,000 audit of all county books.

Commissioners put the issue on the primary ballot of April 3, 1923. Voters backed the half-mill tax, exceeding the needed two-thirds majority by more than 600 votes.

But the night before a Minnesota accounting firm was to start work, the much-maligned 1875 courthouse met its end.

E.M. Rincker, who was to supervise the auditors, was staying across East Fourth Street at the Hotel McCabe. About 1 a.m. on April 30, he looked out his south-facing window and saw flames leaping from the old courthouse.

Two hours later, the top floor, roof and steeple had been destroyed along with the clerk of the district court’s office. The “fire trap” warning of 1908 had come true.

While poking through the wreckage, county officials and Taxpayers’ League members found the county treasurer’s safe open.

Three warrant books for roads, bridges and general funds had been taken. So were a claims register, the records of the new courthouse’s bid-letting, records of Allen’s misdeeds, $60,000 worth of securities and bonds and $1,200 in cash. Other documents later were found, soaked in kerosene.

Authorities May 2 arrested County Treasurer Samuel Souder and his deputy, Elmer Baker. A grand jury in June indicted both on a combined 117 counts of forgery, arson and embezzlement, along with Allen for his unrelated charges.

But Souder — who subsequently resigned, changed his mind, jumped bail and was rearrested after trying to sell Lincoln County bonds in Florida — was the only one of those three to face trial.

Souder’s trial was held in the new courthouse’s unfinished top-floor district courtroom. Participants sat at rough benches and tables, with temporary lighting strung between the unplastered walls.

Jurors convicted Souder of arson on Dec. 23. He was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison on Jan. 9, 1924.

The grand jury also had indicted a sitting and a former county commissioner and many others for what The Telegraph called “numerous embezzlements and forgeries ... all dating over three years ago.”

Most were too old for charges to be filed under statutes of limitations. But the grand jury declared on Sept. 15: “That disrespect and disregard for the law has grown rapidly during the past few years is apparent to any observing person.”

Unfinished business

The anger of Lincoln County taxpayers would not soon be assuaged. The five-year courthouse tax expired, and five years passed before voters were even asked to consider finishing the new courthouse. They resoundingly said “no” to a $175,000 bond issue on April 10, 1928, with rural opposition overwhelming North Platte support in results similar to the first 1914 election on the earlier courthouse tax.

A $150,000 bond proposal lost by 800 votes on March 17, 1931. But supporters set to circulating petitions to direct commissioners to adopt a special $100,000 courthouse tax over the next three years.

They needed — and got — signatures equal to at least 55% of the county’s legal voters, enough to force the County Board’s hand. Commissioners adopted the special tax on Oct. 6, 1931.

On May 19, 1932, The Telegraph reported that the courthouse at last was finished and contractors were cleaning up before turning over the building to the County Board.

But there was no celebration.

Neither was there much hoopla in May 1968, when the County Board opened a 12,000-square-foot, one-story annex stretching from the 1920-32 courthouse’s original front door to North Dewey Street.

A self-contained “one-stop shop” for motor vehicle licensing was and remains the main feature of the $275,741 project, approved in May 1966 and built starting in April 1967.

Commissioners had saved up money to build the annex, which also features ceramic murals designed by future Telegraph cartoonist and North Platte Mayor Carl Bieber. A parking lot planned on the annex’s north was dropped.

Despite the addition’s modern intrusion, the original three-story courthouse that took so long to finish was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.

Without question, it has seen more than its share of notorious North Platte history over these past hundred years.

