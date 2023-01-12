 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Centennial Park ice rink set for opening on Friday night

After a few setbacks due to winter storms and equipment issues, a temporary outdoor ice rink is set to open Friday night at Centennial Park in North Platte. 

Crews planned to continue to flood the 80-by-50-foot rink overnight to establish 4 inches of ice in time for a hockey event in the afternoon that precedes public skating from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The rink has 122 pairs of hockey and figure skates available for rental, in child to adult sizes. The rink will be open for a few hours on weeknights and also for a stretch during the weekend days. The plan is to keep the rink open into March if the weather cooperates.  

"(The public) feedback has been encouraging," NPIce co-organizer BLu McGrath said Thursday afternoon. "Nobody got upset that we're going a little bit late here. (The attitude) has generally been 'sometimes good things take time.' ... I think the whole community is excited for this."

Those with questions on the rink can find additional information at npice.com or at facebook.com/npicerink. McGrath said there are opportunities for volunteers who want to work at the rink. 

Inclement weather pushed back the initial targeted start date of Dec. 12 for the new rink, and the chiller that was ordered for the project had to be replaced. 

"Unfortunately, we needed a lot more glycol for the piping because of the distance of the chiller from the ice rink," McGrath said. "Our first thought was that (the chiller) had to be 20 feet from the ice rink, but it is about 100 feet. (The initial chiller) couldn't take the temperature down as low as we needed it to go."

Ice production with the new chiller began this week, and McGrath is set for the public to test it out. He said the inaugural year of the rink has already provided some lessons moving forward. 

"After we take (the rink) down and build it again next year, we should not have the same setbacks," he said. "Not to say that we won't have any, but I don't think it will be the the ones we had (this year)."

