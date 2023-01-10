Central Public Power enters into agreements to enhance groundwater recharge

The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District has finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties.

The agreements are part of the new Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District following the approval and implementation of Central’s merger with Dawson Public Power District later this year.

It is expected that PRPPID’s greater resources will only further and expand these intentional recharge services in its irrigation service area and the Platte River basin.

Devin Brundage, Central's general manager, said in a media release that the agreements might represent the, "largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly the United States."

“The agreements will yield significant benefits to the irrigated area, to the Platte River basin and associated wildlife habitat along with all of the stakeholders who rely on water resources in the basin from McConaughy to Minden.” Brundage said in the release.

Under the agreements, the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program will provide $9.15 million for groundwater aquifer recharge services associated with the Phelps Canal and Elwood Reservoir for up to 20 years.

The PRRIP also provided Central $2 million to assist with the Elwood Dam Seepage Mitigation project to help support those recharge activities.

In addition, the State of Nebraska — through the Department of Natural Resources and partnerships with Tri-Basin and Central Platte Natural Resource Districts — will provide up to $19.1 million to divert water into the E65 Canal, Phelps Canal, Elwood Reservoir and several waterfowl production areas to provide groundwater recharge over the next 15 years.

Recharge can also occur intentionally during the non-irrigation season when water that is in excess to target flows. as determined by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. in the Platte River is diverted into the E65 Canal, Elwood Reservoir and the Phelps Canal.

These recharge efforts are the basis for the agreements with the State of Nebraska and the PRRIP.