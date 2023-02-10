The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will vote to approve the Certified Master Agreement in order to set district employee salaries at Monday’s meeting.

The evening will begin with a public hearing on the required American civics presentation at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular board meeting.

The Certified Master Agreement will set the base salary for the 2023-24 contract year at $40,000, which is up $950 from 2022-23.

Health care continues to be provided by the district and teachers will get an added personal day. A number of factors are in play that includes experience and ongoing education and placement on the salary schedule which is determined by the superintendent or a designee, according to the board's agenda.

The meeting will include the monthly reports by the Public Schools Foundation, committee reports, and a FFA presentation.

The board will receive the revised strategic plan and the regular monthly financial and budget report.

In other action, the board will consider approval for membership with the Nebraska Association of School Boards; request approval for the McDonald HVAC bid; request approval for sale of a Type A bus; request approval of the efforts of the Committee on American Civics to meet state statute requirements and request approval of district line of credit if needed.

The total bid for the McDonald Elementary HVAC bid is $2,447,492.76, which will come out of ESSERS funds.