Chair and vice-chair win re-election bids to spots on the Hershey Village Board

Thomas Wolfgang, Loren Johnson and Lucie Hengen-Reed won the race for three seats on the Hershey Village Board among six candidates Tuesday.

Wolfgang, the board chair, received 145 of the 676 votes cast in unofficial results, and Johnson, the vice chair, and Hengen-Reed totaled 143 and 112, respectively.

LeAnn M. Ellis was a close fourth with 110 votes.

In another contested race in area Lincoln County villages and cities, Nicole Miller, Ryan D. Stearns and DeAnn Vaughn were the leaders in a race for three open seats on the Brady School Board as the North Platte Telegraph went to press.

In addition, Levi Gosnell, Monica A. Breinig and Todd J. McKeeman had the slight leads for three open seats on the Maxwell School Board.

In other local results:

Hershey school board members Amy Wolfskill, Jason Bode and Jodi Seamann — all who ran unopposed — were elected to another term.

Sutherland school board members Janet Mueller and Eric Peterka also earned another term, and newcomer Tom Kelly also was elected in the race for the three open seats on the board.

Samuel Haworth was elected to another term on the Sutherland Village Board, and newcomer Scott Meyer, the only other candidate on the ballot for the two open seats, received the nod as well.

Seth C. Hasenauer and Joshua D. Friesen were re-elected to the Wallace School Board, as was newcomer Heather M. Strawder to fill the three seats on the board.

Incumbent Cynthia Jo Wickizer and newcomer DoAnn McDonald were elected for the two open seats on the Wallace Village Board.

Kortnei N. Smith, the lone candidate for two open seats on the Wellfleet Village Board, was elected. Board members will have to fill the other seat.